OnTickProcess

OnTick 이벤트 핸들러 플래그를 설정합니다.

void  OnTickOProcess(
   bool     value        // 플래그
   )

Parameters

value

[in] OnTick 이벤트 핸들링 플래그.

반환 값

None.

참고

플래그가 참이면 OnTick 이벤트가 처리됩니다. 기본적으로 플래그가 true로 설정됩니다.