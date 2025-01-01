文档部分
返回在指定图表窗口上的指标列表里由索引值定位的指标简称。

string  IndicatorName(
   int   sub_win     // 子窗口号码
   int   index       // 添加在图表子窗口上的指标列表中的索引值
   );

参数

sub_win

[输入]  图表子窗口的号码。0 代表图表的主窗口。

index

[输入]  指标列表中的指标索引值。指标号码自零开始计数, 即列表中的第一个指标索引为 0。为得到列表中的指标数量请使用 IndicatorsTotal() 函数。

返回值

指标的简称, 即在 INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 属性里, 使用 IndicatorSetString() 函数设置的值。为获得 出错信息 详情请使用 GetLastError() 函数。

注释

请不要将指标简称与使用函数 iCustom()IndicatorCreate() 创建指标时指定的文件名混淆。如果指标的简称没有明确设置, 则在编译期间用包含指标源代码的文件名来指定。

指标的简称应规范正确。它应该在 INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 属性里使用 IndicatorSetString() 函数来写入。建议指标简称应包含所有输入参数值, 因为从图表里用 IndicatorDelete() 函数删除指标时将以简称作为标识。

参阅

IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete, IndicatorsTotal, iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString()