IndicatorName
返回在指定图表窗口上的指标列表里由索引值定位的指标简称。
string IndicatorName(
参数
sub_win
[输入] 图表子窗口的号码。0 代表图表的主窗口。
index
[输入] 指标列表中的指标索引值。指标号码自零开始计数, 即列表中的第一个指标索引为 0。为得到列表中的指标数量请使用 IndicatorsTotal() 函数。
返回值
指标的简称, 即在 INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 属性里, 使用 IndicatorSetString() 函数设置的值。为获得 出错信息 详情请使用 GetLastError() 函数。
注释
请不要将指标简称与使用函数 iCustom() 和 IndicatorCreate() 创建指标时指定的文件名混淆。如果指标的简称没有明确设置, 则在编译期间用包含指标源代码的文件名来指定。
指标的简称应规范正确。它应该在 INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 属性里使用 IndicatorSetString() 函数来写入。建议指标简称应包含所有输入参数值, 因为从图表里用 IndicatorDelete() 函数删除指标时将以简称作为标识。
参阅
IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete, IndicatorsTotal, iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString()。