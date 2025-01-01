- ChartID
IndicatorName
Retourne le nom court de l'indicateur par son index dans la liste des indicateurs de la fenêtre du graphique spécifié.
string IndicatorName(
Paramètres
sub_win
[in] Numéro de la sous-fenêtre du graphique. 0 signifie la fenêtre du graphique principal.
index
[in] index de l'indicateur dans la liste des indicateurs. L'énumeration des indicateurs commence à zero, i.e. le premier indicateur de la liste à l'index 0. Pour obtenir le nombre d'indicateurs dans la liste, utiliser la fonction IndicatorsTotal().
Valeur de Retour
Le nom court de l'indicateur qui est affecté à la propriété INDICATOR_SHORTNAME avec la fonction IndicatorSetString(). Pour obtenir les détails de l'erreur, utiliser la fonction GetLastError().
Note
Ne pas confondre le nom court de l'indicateur et le nom du fichier spécifié lors de la création d'un indicateur en utilisant les fonctions iCustom() et IndicatorCreate(). Si le nom court d'un indicateur n'est pas défini explicitement, alors le nom du fichier contenant le code source de l'indicateur sera défini pendant la compilation.
Le nom court de l'indicateur doit être formé correctement. Il sera affecté à la propriété INDICATOR_SHORTNAME avec la fonction IndicatorSetString(). Il est recommendé que le nom court contienne tous les paramêtres d'entrée de l'indicateur, car l'indicateur à supprimer du graphique par la fonction IndicatorDelete() est identifié par son nom court.
Voir aussi
IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete, IndicatorsTotal, iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString().