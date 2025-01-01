GetInteger

The function returns the value of the corresponding chart property. The chart property should be of the integer type. There are two variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

long GetInteger(

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int sub_window=0

) const

2. If successful, puts the value of property to the specified variable of integer type, passed by reference as last parameter.

bool GetInteger(

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int sub_window,

long& value

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] Property identifier (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration).

sub_window

[in] Chart subwindow number.

value

[in] Link to the variable that receives the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is not any chart assigned, it returns -1.

For the second variant, the function returns true, if this property is maintained and the value has been placed into the value variable, otherwise it returns false. To read more about the error, call GetLastError().