GetInteger

함수는 해당 차트 속성의 값을 반환합니다. 차트 속성은 정수 유형이어야 합니다. 함수에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다.

1. 속성 값을 즉시 반환.

long  GetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,          // 속성 식별자
   int                          sub_window=0      // 하위 창 숫자
   ) const

2. 성공하면 속성 값을 지정된 정수로 유형의 변수에 넣고 참조에서 마지막 매개변수로 전달합니다.

bool  GetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,        // 속성 식별자
   int                          sub_window,     // 하위 창 숫자
   long&                        value           // 변수에 연결
   ) const

매개변수

prop_id

[in]  속성 식별자 (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER 열거).

sub_window

[in]  차트 하위 창 숫자.

[in]  요청한 속성의 값을 수신하는 변수에 대한 링크.

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 속성의 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 -1을 반환합니다.

두 번째 변형에서 함수는 true를 반환합니다. 이 속성이 유지되고 값이 값 변수에 배치되면 true를 반환하고 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다. 오류에 대한 자세한 내용을 보려면, GetLastError()에 문의합니다.