Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

The Trade Position and Back-testing Tool:

The "Trade Position and Backtesting Tool" aka "Risk Reward Ratio Tool" is a comprehensive and innovative indicator designed to enhance your technical analysis and trading strategies.
The Risk Tool is a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for effective risk management in forex trading. With the ability to preview trade positions, including entry price, stop-loss (SL), and take-profit (TP) levels, it offers a transparent view of upcoming trades. The user-friendly panel features automatic balance and custom balance options, along with automatic lot and risk calculations. It supports various trade previews, covering market buy and sell, buy stop, and sell stop orders. The tool includes an Advanced Risk-to-Reward Ratio feature, allowing highly customizable movements anywhere on the chart, complete with buy and sell setups. The smart display of trading information includes essential details like lot size to open, stop-loss, TP, and order type. It also provides the convenience of auto-adjusting risk when moving SL or TP levels, a one-button magnet to the current price, and a hotkey for easy hiding and showing of the risk tool. Additionally, the tool offers back-testing ability for a thorough analysis of trading strategies.

Features:
  • Preview trade positions with details such as entry price, stop-loss (SL), and (TP) levels.
  • User friendly panel: comes with automatic balance and custom balance.
  • Automatic lot calculation and risk calculation.
  • Trades preview all kind: Market buy and sell, buy stop and sell stop orders ...
  • Advanced Risk to Reward Ratio tool: highly customizable moves anywhere in the chart, with buy and sell set up. 
  • Smart display of trading info: like Lot size to open, stop loss and TP, order type.
  • Auto adjust risk when moving SL or TP levels.
  • One button magnet to the current price.
  • Hot Key to hide and show the risk tool.
  • Back-testing ability


dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

Reply to review