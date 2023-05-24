KFX Trade Manager

Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management.

Key Features:

  1. Trade Management Settings: Easily customize your trading preferences with options to manage trades, set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels in points or as Average True Range (ATR) values, and configure ATR period and timeframe.

  2. Risk Management: Take control of your risk exposure with flexible risk management options. Set maximum open trades, enable equity-based order closures, and specify profit and loss equity close percentages for automated risk control.

  3. Fixed Trailing Stop: Implement a fixed trailing stop strategy to protect your profits and optimize trade exits. Adjust the trailing stop step size and enable partial close orders at the break-even point to secure gains.

  4. Alert Notifications: Stay informed about critical market events with customizable alert settings. Receive desktop alerts, push notifications to your mobile device ensuring you never miss important trading opportunities or risk management actions.

  5. Integration and Compatibility: The "KFX Trade Manager" seamlessly integrates with your existing MT4 trading environment. It is compatible with any trading symbol and timeframe, allowing you to apply its advanced features to a wide range of trading strategies.

Take advantage of the "KFX Trade Manager" to streamline your trading operations, minimize manual tasks, and improve risk management. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this expert advisor empowers you to optimize your trading results and maintain better control over your trading activities.

Note: The functionality and effectiveness of the "KFX Trade Manager" are subject to the settings and parameters you define, as well as the specific implementation of the included scripts for closing pending orders.

Disclaimer: The "KFX Trade Manager" is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a guarantee of profitable trading and should be used at your own risk. Always perform thorough testing and analysis before deploying any expert advisor in live trading.


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FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
AntiMartingale Execution
EMILIANO LOVATO
Utilities
AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
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