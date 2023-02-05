Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

5
Trading Pozisyonu ve Geri Test Aracı:

"Trading Pozisyonu ve Geri Test Aracı", aynı zamanda "Risk Ödül Oranı Aracı" olarak da bilinen kapsamlı ve yenilikçi bir göstergedir ve teknik analizinizi ve ticaret stratejilerinizi geliştirmek için tasarlanmıştır.
Risk Aracı, forex ticaretinde etkili risk yönetimi için kapsamlı ve kullanıcı dostu bir çözümdür. Giriş fiyatı, stop-loss (SL) ve take-profit (TP) seviyeleri de dahil olmak üzere ticaret pozisyonlarını önizleme yeteneği ile gelecek işlemlerin şeffaf bir görünümünü sunar. Kullanıcı dostu panel, otomatik bakiye ve özel bakiye seçenekleriyle birlikte otomatik lot ve risk hesaplamalarını içerir. Piyasa alım satımı, alım durdurma ve satım durdurma emirleri de dahil olmak üzere çeşitli ticaret önizlemelerini destekler. Aracın içerisinde ileri düzey Risk-Ödül Oranı özelliği bulunmakta olup, grafikte herhangi bir yerde yüksek derecede özelleştirilebilir hareketler yapılmasına olanak sağlar ve alım satım kurulumlarıyla birlikte gelir. Ticaret bilgilerinin akıllıca görüntülenmesi, açılacak lot büyüklüğü, stop-loss, TP ve emir tipi gibi temel detayları içerir. Ayrıca, SL veya TP seviyelerini taşıma sırasında riski otomatik olarak ayarlamayı, mevcut fiyata bir manyetik düğme ve risk aracını kolayca gizleme ve gösterme için bir kısayol tuşunu sağlar. Ayrıca, ticaret stratejilerinin kapsamlı bir analizi için geri test yapma olanağı sunar.

Özellikler:
- Giriş fiyatı, stop-loss (SL) ve take-profit (TP) seviyeleri gibi detaylarla ticaret pozisyonlarını önizleyin.
- Kullanıcı dostu panel: otomatik bakiye ve özel bakiye ile birlikte.
- Otomatik lot hesaplama ve risk hesaplama.
- Piyasa alım satımı, alım durdurma ve satım durdurma emirleri de dahil olmak üzere tüm ticaret türlerinin önizlemesi.
- Gelişmiş Risk-Ödül Oranı aracı: grafikte herhangi bir yerde yüksek derecede özelleştirilebilir hareketler, alım ve satım kurulumlarıyla birlikte.
- Ticaret bilgilerinin akıllıca görüntülenmesi: açılacak lot büyüklüğü, stop-loss ve TP, emir tipi gibi.
- SL veya TP seviyelerini taşıma sırasında riski otomatik olarak ayarlama.
- Mevcut fiyata bir manyetik düğme.
- Risk aracını gizleme ve gösterme için kısayol tuşu.
- Geri test yeteneği.
İncelemeler 17
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

İncelemeye yanıt