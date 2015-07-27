PipTick Pairs Cross MT4

1

The Pairs Cross indicator is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well.


How to you use the Pairs Cross indicator?

There are only two basic ways how to trade with this indicator:

  • The histogram has changed color from red to green (cross above 0) - BUY Pair 1, SELL Pair 2
  • The histogram has changed color from green to red (cross below 0) - SELL Pair 1, BUY Pair 2

To increase the success of signals, we also recommend applying some additional filters, such as the Heikin Ashi indicator.


Suitable currency pairs

  • EURUSD vs. USDCHF
  • GBPUSD vs. USDCHF
  • AUDUSD vs. USDCHF
  • EURUSD vs. USDCAD
  • AUDUSD vs. USDCAD


Main features

  • The indicator compares the strength of two inversely correlated currency pairs.
  • The signal line for entering or exiting the trades.
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). 
  • The indicator is non-repainting.
  • Ready for backtesting (customizable look-back period).
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, Line thickness, RSI period...).
  • High-speed calculation.
  • The indicator works with prefixes and suffixes of symbols as well (EURUSD.m, EURUSD-pro...).
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.


Please visit the Pairs Cross indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.

Recommended products
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: Elevate Your Trading to New Heights Introducing   Alpha Flow EA —a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   Alpha Flow EA   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. What Makes Alpha Flow EA Stand Out? Sophisticated Market Analysis Alp
Gold BB PRO
Vojtech Svobodnik
1 (1)
Experts
Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands . Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD . This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 .  Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots  or using a risked percentage of the balance . Recommendations Symbol
Accurate Gold
Willie Lim
Indicators
The Accurate Gold indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both  intuitive and simple to use , regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell signals. The distinctive features of this indicator, including its non-repainting nature, provide traders with valuable insights in
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
Indicators
Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
Strong Pairs
Angelico Jurado
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week. Usage The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide -   Read Here Exclusively for you: It's your chance to st
Superb Scalper MT4
Anshaal Rehman
Indicators
Super Scalp Indicator MT4    is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .    Super Scalp Indicator MT4    will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar
Golden City
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Golden City advisor truly shows promise thanks to its comprehensive approach to automating decision-making in the Forex market. However, it's important to consider a number of factors before using it: The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Golden City Automation : The advisor makes decisions independently, based on complex algorithms for analyzing the market situation. This allows to reduce the emotional burden on the
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicators
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
EUR 1 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the  EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Play
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Download user manual from : https://ontrd.com/our-books/ MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30284 Gann Squares Indicator: Analyzing Markets with Geometric Patterns The Gann Squares indicator is a powerful tool for market analysis that draws upon the mathematical concepts introduced by W.D. Gann in his article on "Mathematical Formula for Market Predictions." This indicator incorporates Gann's techniques involving square numbers such as 144, 90, and 52, as well as the Square of
Netsrac Correlation Trader
Carsten Pflug
4.73 (15)
Experts
Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for positive and negative correlated pairs 2) It shows you a signal, if the correlated pairs are not in balance 3) It can "autotrade" some or all correlated pairs with your setting of time frames and signal-values (handle with care) 4) It can set the correct lot size to have pip value and daily range based optimal hedge trades 5) It can be your singl
TSScreenBowTie
Salvatore Labriola
Indicators
Expert for trading with the BowTie strategy. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get: Easy-to-use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, like strategy, on each currency. Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to D1. Integrated pop-up
Nasdaq Expansion M15
Marek Kupka
3.5 (2)
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
FX28 Trader
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the FX28 Trader Dashboard – Your Ultimate Trade Manager Unlock the full potential of your trading experience with the FX28 Trader Dashboard, a comprehensive and intuitive trade manager designed to elevate your Forex trading to new heights. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting on your financial journey, this powerful tool is engineered to streamline your trading activities and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: User-Friendly Interface: The FX28 Trader Da
MarketPowerScalper
Anatolii Khlenov
Experts
MarketPowerScalper is a multi-currency scalping bot that trades the EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and GBPUSD pairs on the MT4 platform. MarketPowerScalper makes buy and sell decisions using a unique algorithm developed by the bot's creator. MarketPowerScalper requires no additional settings; simply enter StopLoss, TakeProfit, and Lot, and it's ready to go. By default, StopLoss and TakeProfit are set to 40 pips. After a buy or sell, MarketPowerScalper will notify you with an audible signal. MarketPower
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Scalper gun
Mikhail Nazarenko
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Scalper gun   - the main weapon for trade in scalping and swing, with visualization and alert of entry points. The indicator works in both trend and non-trend market conditions. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. SCALPER GUN surpasses popular top indicators of this site in speed, quality of visualization and accuracy of entry !!! Before buying, download the Scalper gun demo and compare it with similar indicators for scalping in the MT4 tester. Features This is a complete trading sy
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
Utilities
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
HTF Power of Three ICT MT4
Antonio Molinaro
Indicators
HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT4 Indicator Overview The   HTF Power of Three   indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campa
Pound Euro Grabber
Pavel Predein
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .Refers to the breakdown scalping robots .Traded pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD .The EA places pending orders at price levels where strong recoilless movements are likely to occur.All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .Orders are closed either by take profit or by trailing stop.For successful trading, a broker with the narrowest possible spread is recommended . To use the VPS server is a must! Testing was performed on tick data with modeling quality 99.9 %, using
Buyers of this product also purchase
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
Abdul Jalil
Indicators
PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activ
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
Liquidity shock detector
Gabor Bocsak
Indicators
LIQUIDITY SHOCK DETECTOR ( XAUUSD 1 minute EDITION) =================================================== BRIEF DESCRIPTION : ----------------------------------- Detects institutional liquidity zones created by sudden price movements and provides multi-timeframe trend analysis. FULL DESCRIPTION: ----------------- Liquidity Shock Detector identifies significant price movements that often indicate institutional activity. When large market participants enter or exit positions, they create liquid
MBS Trend Flow
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicators
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO is a non-repainting indicator that shows the market direction. It identifies trend reversals, as well as initial and repeated entries of major market participants. BOS marks on the chart represent true trend changes and key higher-timeframe levels. The data does not repaint and remains on the chart after each bar closes. Request and receive a detailed PDF guide with strategy examples via private messages. Main indicator elements: BOS FLOW – trend waves and real tre
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
More from author
PipTick Currency Index MT4
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The Currency Index indicator enables traders to display any index of eight major currencies. It uses a special calculation that considers specific currency pairs and their weights. The default weights are based on the BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey results. Because of this advantage, the trader can see each currency's true strength and weakness. Note:  If the indicator is used in Strategy Tester (demo version), please keep in mind that all currency pairs' data must be downloaded in History
Candle Timer MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.57 (7)
Utilities
The   Candle Timer indicator   displays an advanced bar countdown timer on a chart. This study indicates the remaining time for the last candle in the chart. Main features The indicator shows the remaining time for the last bar in the chart. Alert notifications for new bar. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility...). Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...). Very fast calculation. Availa
FREE
Heiken Ashi MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.33 (3)
Indicators
The   Heikin Ashi indicator   is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version. The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods: SMA  - Simple Moving Average SMMA  - Smoothed Moving Average EMA  - Exponential Moving Average LWMA  - Linear Weighted Moving Average Main features The indicator shows Heikin As
FREE
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
Candle Timer MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (4)
Utilities
The   Candle Timer indicator   displays an advanced bar countdown timer on a chart. This study indicates the remaining time for the last candle in the chart. Main features The indicator shows the remaining time for the last bar in the chart. Alert notifications for new bar. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility...). Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...). Very fast calculation. Availa
FREE
Basket Trading MT5 EA by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Basket expert advisor   can open up to 10 trades at once. It was developed for basket traders who need to open a lot of trades on many different pairs. Expert advisor allows to set a take profit and stop loss as a value in money for each basket trade. This EA is also equipped with hedge functions and allows traders to use the Classic hedge strategy or Sure-Fire strategy, also known as "Always in profit". Main features Opening multiple trades simultaneously EA Works on any market (forex,
Heiken Ashi MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Heikin Ashi indicator   is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version. The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods: SMA  - Simple Moving Average SMMA  - Smoothed Moving Average EMA  - Exponential Moving Average LWMA  - Linear Weighted Moving Average Main features The indicator shows Heikin As
FREE
Trading Sessions MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Utilities
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
FREE
Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (2)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
FREE
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Indicators
The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spread A
Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
FREE
Correlation Matrix MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Correlation Matrix   indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols. Interpretation of the indicator Positive correlation  (correlation is above 80 %). Negative correlation  (correlation is below -80 %). Weak or no correlation  (correlation is between -80 and 80 %). Main features The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instr
Correlation Matrix MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Indicators
The Correlation Matrix indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols. Interpretation of the indicator Positive correlation  (correlation is above 80 %). Negative correlation  (correlation is below -80 %). Weak or no correlation  (correlation is between -80 and 80 %). Main features The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instrumen
Volume MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The Volume indicator is an excellent tool for measuring tick volume or real volume activity. It quickly and easily helps traders evaluate the volume's current size. The indicator for classification of the volume size uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. This indicator can calculate the moving average by four methods: SMA - Simple Moving
Fibonacci Retracement MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Indicators
The   Fibonacci indicator   automatically displays the Fibonacci retracement levels, representing significant support and resistance. The range for calculating the indicator can be taken from the previous day, week, month, year or user-specified session. Levels 100 %  (High) of the range from the previous session. 0 %  (Low) of the range from the previous session. 76,4 %  of the range from the previous session. 61,8 %  of the range from the previous session. 50 %  of the range from the previou
FREE
Equity Curve MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The  Equity Curve indicator   is a simple and helpful tool that shows the development of the equity curve in real time. For precision measurement, it should be used in a separate window with a period of M1. Main features The indicator shows the development of the equity curve in real time. High precision on the minute chart. High-speed calculation. Available for MT4 and MT5. Please visit the   Equity Curve indicator   product page for the input and output parameters settings.
FREE
Equity Curve MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Utilities
The  Equity Curve indicator   is a simple and helpful tool that shows the development of the equity curve in real time. For precision measurement, it should be used in a separate window with a period of M1. Main features The indicator shows the development of the equity curve in real time. High precision on the minute chart. High-speed calculation. Available for MT4 and MT5. Please visit the   Equity Curve indicator   product page for the input and output parameters settings.
FREE
Trading Sessions MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
Utilities
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
FREE
Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Fibonacci indicator   automatically displays the Fibonacci retracement levels, representing significant support and resistance. The range for calculating the indicator can be taken from the previous day, week, month, year or user-specified session. Levels 100 %  (High) of the range from the previous session. 0 %  (Low) of the range from the previous session. 76,4 %  of the range from the previous session. 61,8 %  of the range from the previous session. 50 %  of the range from the previou
FREE
Retracement MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Retracement indicator   shows the current and historical high, low and mid values. Optionally, it can also display major retracement levels. All these levels together form the significant levels of support and resistance. Therefore, it is essential to know them for every kind of trader. Levels High Low Midpoint 76,4 % 61,8 % 38,2 % 23,6 % Main features The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Mid and selected retracements. Four optional retracement levels. Alert notifications
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
5 (4)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Retracement MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Retracement indicator   shows the current and historical high, low and mid values. Optionally, it can also display major retracement levels. All these levels together form the significant levels of support and resistance. Therefore, it is essential to know them for every kind of trader. Levels High Low Midpoint 76,4 % 61,8 % 38,2 % 23,6 % Main features The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Mid and selected retracements. Four optional retracement levels. Alert notifications
FREE
Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring the range of bars. It quickly and easily helps evaluate the ATR's current spread (range), which is especially useful for VSA traders. The indicator for classifying the range of bars (candles) uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. Our ATR indicator is rendered as a histogram. This indicator
Volume MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Volume indicator   is an excellent tool for measuring tick volume or real volume activity. It quickly and easily helps traders evaluate the volume's current size. The indicator for classification of the volume size uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. This indicator can calculate the moving average by four methods: SMA - Simple Mov
Currency Barometer MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Currency Barometer indicator   is a unique tool that measures the strength of two currencies represented in the pair and compares the difference between them. The result is shown as a histogram where you can simply identify which currency is the strongest. This indicator is designed to measure the strengths and weaknesses of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, JPY, AUD, and NZD) and works on 28 currency pairs. The indicator uses the CI method (Commodity Channel Index) to calc
Filter:
dp35
824
dp35 2021.08.20 09:33 
 

Issues regarding product, please be careful buying from seller.

jmhuang
3146
jmhuang 2020.05.16 11:17 
 

THIS INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK EVEN AFTER ADVICE FROM PROGRAMMER.

Reply to review