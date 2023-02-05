Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

Herramienta de Posición de Operaciones y Backtesting:

La "Herramienta de Posición de Operaciones y Backtesting", también conocida como "Herramienta de Ratio de Riesgo y Recompensa", es un indicador completo e innovador diseñado para mejorar tu análisis técnico y estrategias de trading.
La Herramienta de Riesgo es una solución completa y fácil de usar para una gestión efectiva del riesgo en el trading de forex. Con la capacidad de previsualizar posiciones de operaciones, incluyendo precio de entrada, stop-loss (SL) y take-profit (TP), ofrece una vista transparente de las operaciones próximas. El panel fácil de usar cuenta con opciones de balance automático y personalizado, junto con cálculos automáticos de lotes y riesgo. Soporta diversas previsualizaciones de operaciones, incluyendo compra y venta en mercado, órdenes de compra stop y venta stop. La herramienta incluye una característica avanzada de Ratio de Riesgo a Recompensa, permitiendo movimientos altamente personalizables en cualquier lugar del gráfico, completo con configuraciones de compra y venta. La visualización inteligente de la información de trading incluye detalles esenciales como tamaño de lote para abrir, stop-loss, TP y tipo de orden. También proporciona la conveniencia de ajuste automático de riesgo al mover los niveles de SL o TP, un botón de imán para el precio actual y una tecla de acceso rápido para mostrar y ocultar fácilmente la herramienta de riesgo. Además, la herramienta ofrece la capacidad de backtesting para un análisis exhaustivo de las estrategias de trading.

Características:
- Previsualiza posiciones de operaciones con detalles como precio de entrada, stop-loss (SL) y niveles de take-profit (TP).
- Panel fácil de usar: viene con opciones de balance automático y personalizado.
- Cálculo automático de lotes y riesgo.
- Previsualización de todo tipo de operaciones: compra y venta en mercado, órdenes de compra stop y venta stop, etc.
- Herramienta avanzada de Ratio de Riesgo a Recompensa: movimientos altamente personalizables en cualquier lugar del gráfico, con configuraciones de compra y venta.
- Visualización inteligente de información de trading: como tamaño de lote para abrir, stop-loss y TP, tipo de orden.
- Ajuste automático de riesgo al mover los niveles de SL o TP.
- Un botón de imán para el precio actual.
- Tecla de acceso rápido para mostrar y ocultar la herramienta de riesgo.
- Capacidad de backtesting.
dinhkham
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

Gabriel Ferreira
Gabriel Ferreira 2025.12.08 08:02 
 

Excellent EA. Great job Issam! Thank you for sharing it with us. But i have a suggestion, to make it even better. Can you add a setting, to control the prices of the "trade visualizer" by clicking on the horizontal lines of it? I wonder if, in this way, the horizontal lines could already be affected by devices that have a magnetic function, like this one for example: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37906?source=Site+Market+MT4+Free+Search+Rating006%3amagnet

dinhkham
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

gleichd
gleichd 2024.12.28 10:16 
 

Очень круто! Не хватает только кнопки для покупки или продажи.

[Eliminado] 2024.11.29 07:06 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

[Eliminado] 2024.11.20 00:15 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

paranormalrob
paranormalrob 2024.08.20 13:58 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Solomon Mbir
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:26 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

dylan hoareau
dylan hoareau 2024.07.03 00:09 
 

works wonderfully just missing the options to buy and sell from the calculated position

varon
varon 2024.07.02 12:51 
 

could be better to have the options to buy/sell as this is EA, but probably we will see this options in the next updates. anyway 5 stars and thank you!

Thomas Reuschel
Thomas Reuschel 2024.06.12 16:53 
 

nice and easy. thx

heiko v.piechowski
heiko v.piechowski 2024.03.26 20:28 
 

Good tool for RRR, backtesting like you see in the TradingView videos can be implemented in the strategy tester.

ala Turkmani
ala Turkmani 2024.03.20 14:52 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Tyler Davenport
Tyler Davenport 2024.01.12 16:56 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Issam Kassas
Respuesta del desarrollador Issam Kassas 2024.03.19 01:55
this is not supposed to open trades its just a risk to reward ratio tool! we are working on a more advanced version of this which will have more features! like execute buy and sell orders!
Katlego Terence
Katlego Terence 2023.12.23 16:10 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2023.12.12 09:11 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Issam Kassas
Respuesta del desarrollador Issam Kassas 2023.12.12 19:00
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
CryptoAnnieKay
CryptoAnnieKay 2023.05.21 21:14 
 

This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. I purchased most of his indicators and have found them to be really positive. The support and resistance levels finder and the MACD lines crossover alerts are my favourites. I have connected my phone to the system and are able to get alerts whenever I am busy with my chores. I could go on and on about how these indicators are helping me on my trading journey. I am recommending them to you all.

Issam Kassas
Respuesta del desarrollador Issam Kassas 2023.12.06 22:35
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
