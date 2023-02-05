Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

Handelspositionen und Backtesting-Tool:

Das "Handelspositions- und Backtesting-Tool", auch bekannt als "Risiko-Rendite-Verhältnis-Tool", ist ein umfassender und innovativer Indikator, der entwickelt wurde, um Ihre technische Analyse und Handelsstrategien zu verbessern.
Das Risikotool ist eine umfassende und benutzerfreundliche Lösung für effektives Risikomanagement im Devisenhandel. Mit der Möglichkeit, Handelspositionen einschließlich des Einstiegspreises, des Stop-Loss (SL) und des Take-Profit (TP) vorab zu betrachten, bietet es einen transparenten Überblick über kommende Trades. Das benutzerfreundliche Panel bietet automatische Balance- und benutzerdefinierte Balanceoptionen sowie automatische Lot- und Risikoberechnungen. Es unterstützt verschiedene Handelsvorschauen, einschließlich Marktkäufen und -verkäufen, Buy-Stop- und Sell-Stop-Orders. Das Tool umfasst eine fortschrittliche Risiko-Rendite-Verhältnis-Funktion, die hochgradig anpassbare Bewegungen überall im Chart ermöglicht, komplett mit Kauf- und Verkaufseinstellungen. Die intelligente Anzeige von Handelsinformationen umfasst wichtige Details wie Lotgröße zum Öffnen, Stop-Loss, TP und Auftragstyp. Es bietet auch die Bequemlichkeit der automatischen Risikoanpassung beim Verschieben von SL- oder TP-Levels, eine Ein-Knopf-Magnetfunktion für den aktuellen Preis und eine Hotkey zum einfachen Ausblenden und Anzeigen des Risikotools. Darüber hinaus bietet das Tool die Möglichkeit zum Backtesting für eine gründliche Analyse von Handelsstrategien.

Eigenschaften:
- Vorschau von Handelspositionen mit Details wie Einstiegspreis, Stop-Loss (SL) und Take-Profit (TP).
- Benutzerfreundliches Panel: mit automatischer Balance und benutzerdefinierter Balance.
- Automatische Lot- und Risikoberechnung.
- Vorschau aller Arten von Trades: Market Buys und -Sells, Buy-Stop- und Sell-Stop-Orders usw.
- Fortgeschrittene Risiko-Rendite-Verhältnis-Funktion: hochgradig anpassbare Bewegungen im Chart, mit Kauf- und Verkaufseinstellungen.
- Intelligente Anzeige von Handelsinformationen: wie Lotgröße zum Öffnen, Stop-Loss und TP, Auftragstyp.
- Automatische Risikoanpassung beim Verschieben von SL- oder TP-Levels.
- Ein-Knopf-Magnetfunktion für den aktuellen Preis.
- Hotkey zum Ausblenden und Anzeigen des Risikotools.
- Backtesting-Fähigkeit.
Antwort auf eine Rezension