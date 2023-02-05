Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

4.9
Ferramenta de Posição de Negociação e Backtesting:

A "Ferramenta de Posição de Negociação e Backtesting", também conhecida como "Ferramenta de Risco e Recompensa", é um indicador abrangente e inovador projetado para aprimorar sua análise técnica e estratégias de negociação.
A Ferramenta de Risco é uma solução completa e fácil de usar para gestão eficaz de riscos na negociação forex. Com a capacidade de visualizar posições de negociação, incluindo preço de entrada, stop-loss (SL) e take-profit (TP), oferece uma visão transparente das negociações futuras. O painel amigável ao usuário apresenta opções de balanço automático e personalizado, juntamente com cálculos automáticos de lotes e riscos. Suporta várias visualizações de negociações, incluindo compra e venda no mercado, ordens de compra stop e venda stop. A ferramenta inclui um recurso avançado de Risco e Recompensa, permitindo movimentos altamente personalizáveis em qualquer lugar do gráfico, completo com configurações de compra e venda. A exibição inteligente das informações de negociação inclui detalhes essenciais como tamanho do lote para abrir, stop-loss, TP e tipo de ordem. Também oferece a conveniência de ajuste automático de risco ao mover os níveis de SL ou TP, um botão magnético para o preço atual e uma tecla de atalho para mostrar e ocultar facilmente a ferramenta de risco. Além disso, a ferramenta oferece a capacidade de backtesting para uma análise abrangente das estratégias de negociação.

Recursos:
- Visualize posições de negociação com detalhes como preço de entrada, stop-loss (SL) e níveis de take-profit (TP).
- Painel fácil de usar: vem com opções de balanço automático e personalizado.
- Cálculo automático de lotes e riscos.
- Visualização de todos os tipos de negociações: compra e venda no mercado, ordens de compra stop e venda stop, etc.
- Ferramenta avançada de Risco e Recompensa: movimentos altamente personalizáveis em qualquer lugar do gráfico, com configurações de compra e venda.
- Exibição inteligente de informações de negociação: como tamanho do lote para abrir, stop-loss e TP, tipo de ordem.
- Ajuste automático de risco ao mover os níveis de SL ou TP.
- Um botão magnético para o preço atual.
- Tecla de atalho para mostrar e ocultar a ferramenta de risco.
- Capacidade de backtesting.
Comentários 18
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

Responder ao comentário