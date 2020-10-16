BinaryMiner
- Utilities
-
Yevheniy KopanitskyyТрейдер и програмист mql4 более чем с 10 летним стажем. 2 основных продукта в которые была вложено 10 лет труда делают меня уверенным в завтрашнем дне.
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 16 October 2020
Binary analyzer is a great opportunity to write your own indicators and trading strategies based on ready-made calculations based on binary code.
The analyzer works on all currency pairs with 5 decimal places "0.00001" EUR / USD, GBP / USD ITD
Recommended Session M1
Included in the Catalog.
Indicator - "Binary reference"
and 4 indicators measuring Bullish and Bearish market sentiment
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Indicator "Binary reference"
The algorithm works out the formulas on the candlestick and merges the results into 2 arrays.
The formulas calculate the number of price references within one session.
The array contains the price to which the binary code refers as much as possible
Arrays are saved to the / Files folder with the index .bin
// --- Array PIPS_COL_Price [99999,6] contains the following indicators --- //
PIPS_COL_Price [x, 0] - The price referenced by the binary code
PIPS_COL_Price [x, 1] - Maximum value of links received at this price
PIPS_COL_Price [x, 2] - Power type Bool "0" / Bear "1"
PIPS_COL_Price [x, 3] - Sub type Bool "0/1" / Bear "0/1"
PIPS_COL_DT [99999] - The array contains the time of the analyzed candlestick.
Searching arrays by index
for (int x = 1; x <99999; x ++) { if (PIPS_COL_Price [x, 0] == 0) // last empty line { break; } }
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Collection of indicators Bool & Bear
AllAnalisysData Array [7205,20] - Placed several types of indicators and their derivatives based on a binary code.
The DT_AllAnalisysData Array [7205,20] - Contains the time of the analyzed session.
Arrays are saved to the / Files folder with the index .bin
Files with arrays need to be moved by hand once a week from the / Files folder, otherwise you will get out of the array
AllAnalisysData [i, 0] - The total component of zeros in the current session
AllAnalisysData [i, 1] - The total component of units in the current session
AllAnalisysData [i, 2] - Bool 1 indicator
AllAnalisysData [i, 3] - Bear 1 indicator
AllAnalisysData [i, 4] - Bool 2 indicator
AllAnalisysData [i, 5] - Bear 2 indicator
AllAnalisysData [i, 6] - Bool 5 indicator
AllAnalisysData [i, 7] - Bool 3 indicator
AllAnalisysData [i, 8] - Bear 3 indicator
AllAnalisysData [i, 9] - Bool 4 indicator
AllAnalisysData [i, 10] - Bear 4 indicator
Searching arrays by index
for (i = 1; i <7205; i ++) { if (AllAnalisysData [i, 1] == 1000) // last empty line { break; } }
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To get started, the arrays need to be loaded from the .bin file into the array of the indicator or expert