BinaryMiner

Binary analyzer is a great opportunity to write your own indicators and trading strategies based on ready-made calculations based on binary code.

The analyzer works on all currency pairs with 5 decimal places "0.00001" EUR / USD, GBP / USD ITD

Recommended Session M1

Included in the Catalog.

Indicator - "Binary reference"

and 4 indicators measuring Bullish and Bearish market sentiment

// ------------------------------------------------ ------------------- //

Indicator "Binary reference"

The algorithm works out the formulas on the candlestick and merges the results into 2 arrays.

The formulas calculate the number of price references within one session.

The array contains the price to which the binary code refers as much as possible

Arrays are saved to the / Files folder with the index .bin

// --- Array PIPS_COL_Price [99999,6] contains the following indicators --- //

PIPS_COL_Price [x, 0] - The price referenced by the binary code

PIPS_COL_Price [x, 1] - Maximum value of links received at this price

PIPS_COL_Price [x, 2] - Power type Bool "0" / Bear "1"

PIPS_COL_Price [x, 3] - Sub type Bool "0/1" / Bear "0/1"


PIPS_COL_DT [99999] - The array contains the time of the analyzed candlestick.


Searching arrays by index

for (int x = 1; x <99999; x ++)

{

if (PIPS_COL_Price [x, 0] == 0) // last empty line

{

break;

}

}

// ------------------------------------------------ ------------------- //

Collection of indicators Bool & Bear

AllAnalisysData Array [7205,20] - Placed several types of indicators and their derivatives based on a binary code.

The DT_AllAnalisysData Array [7205,20] - Contains the time of the analyzed session.

Arrays are saved to the / Files folder with the index .bin

Files with arrays need to be moved by hand once a week from the / Files folder, otherwise you will get out of the array


      AllAnalisysData [i, 0] - The total component of zeros in the current session

      AllAnalisysData [i, 1] - The total component of units in the current session

      AllAnalisysData [i, 2] - Bool 1 indicator

      AllAnalisysData [i, 3] - Bear 1 indicator

      AllAnalisysData [i, 4] - Bool 2 indicator

      AllAnalisysData [i, 5] - Bear 2 indicator

      AllAnalisysData [i, 6] - Bool 5 indicator

      AllAnalisysData [i, 7] - Bool 3 indicator

      AllAnalisysData [i, 8] - Bear 3 indicator

      AllAnalisysData [i, 9] - Bool 4 indicator

      AllAnalisysData [i, 10] - Bear 4 indicator

    

Searching arrays by index

 for (i = 1; i <7205; i ++)

        {

         if (AllAnalisysData [i, 1] == 1000) // last empty line

           {

            break;

           }



        }

// ------------------------------------------------ ------------------- //

To get started, the arrays need to be loaded from the .bin file into the array of the indicator or expert

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