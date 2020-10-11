EA Locker EA Protector MT4

1

Protect your EA from unauthorized use.

With EA Locker you can generate individual licenses for your EA to your customers.


Product blog page

You can download MT5 version here


Protection consists of three parts:

1. Your Unique EA identifier

2. User Identifier

3. Expiration date


Description of parts:

1. EA ID is your internal EA identifier. Itcan be the short name of the EA. (MyGridEA, TradeCopierEA...)

2. User identifier can be anything user specific data (Mt4 account number, Account number + User name...)

3. You can set your demo product expiration date, or you can set with no expiration


EA Locker use AES256 encoding with strong key, it's unbreakable from outside.

Using on demo account, use another encryption key than real account version! So Generated license with demo account is NOT compatible with real account !

Full version users have their unique encryption key. Free version users cannot decode Full version licenses!


Testing:

The generated licenses are saved in the Metatrader common directory:

C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Enkisoft\EALock\

There is the all version unique encryption key too.


You can download a license testing EA, from the first post.

With this LockedEA_Example you can test generated licenses.


How to make your protected EA:

If you buy, you will get the LockedEA_Example source too.

The source can be download from the first post too, but the zip is password protected, and when buy, you get the zip password.


To build the protection is easy: you need to call 1 function your EA initialisation, and include the crypting module -> only 2 rows in your existing EA.

If license checking success, then your EA will run, if fail, then stop it - or step into Demo account mode.


Footnote

You can easily make your demo, or presenter application, which will expire in a given day.

Or give separate, different license for your every customer.



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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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EnkiSoft TrendWatch Indicator with Pips counter New version 1.62 (2020.10.16)  Product blog page   With TrendWatch Indicator you will be able to identify trends on any symbol and any timeframe. Choose the easy way, use TrendWatch indicator, and find your settings on your favourite chart. The embedded pips counter helps you to find the best settings, that differ almost on every pair and timeframe. I will provide you some settings, so you can begin profitable trading. With many setting, you can
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Protect your EA from unauthorized use. With EA Locker you can generate individual licenses for your EA to your customers. Product blog page Download MT4 version from here Protection consists of three parts: 1. Your Unique EA identifier 2. User Identifier 3. Expiration date Description of parts: 1. EA ID is your internal EA identifier. Itcan be the short name of the EA. (MyGridEA, TradeCopierEA...) 2. User identifier can be anything user specific data (Mt4 account number, Account number + User
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Ufuoma John Emefeke
353
Ufuoma John Emefeke 2024.08.24 23:49 
 

How can I buy your product and there's no assistance, no communication and I cannot use the product I bought from you????? This is terrible and I ask others not to buy, save your money.

Ritter Jozsef
19093
Reply from developer Ritter Jozsef 2024.10.18 14:12
Hello John, sorry for the late reply. I don't develop anymore and it's been a while since I was here. But the product works, everything is in the description, please read it carefully. I sent you a PM and answered your questions there. Regards, Joe.
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