Market Ticker

The only Market Ticker on the market!

Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts

A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list.

Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart.

The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle.


Options include:

- MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the MN1, W1, D1, H1, H4, M30, M15, M5 or even M1

- option to use all symbols in market watch, or the top x

- use the live candle or the recently completed

- control ticker speed

- adjust number of candles in the mini chart

- mini chart as either candles or a line chart

- ticker styling


Troubleshooting:

If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future products and updates.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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John Louis Fernando Diamante
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A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. A more featured version is available with colored candles+conditions, full alerts+conditions, line coloring, DEMA and TEMA options; MACD MAX Fe
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This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
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This indicator plots another symbol on the current chart. A different timeframe can be used for the symbol, with an option to display in multiple timeframe mode (1 overlay candle per several chart candles). Basic indicators are provided. To adjust scaling of prices from different symbols, the overlay prices are scaled to the visible chart price space. Features symbol and timeframe input MTF display option to vertically invert chart, eg overlay USDJPY, invert to show JPYUSD data window values; o
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5 (1)
Indicators
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
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A BB indicator with MA options You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA. You now also have up to 3 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Options: - MTF - moving average type SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA -  3 adjustable deviation levels - separate coloring to lines and texts Troubleshooting: - If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and consid
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John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
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John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
Bollinger Bands Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA. You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels, and deviation-colored candles are provided. Options: - MTF - moving average type SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA -  5 adjustable deviation levels - color gradients to BB lines, candles, and texts - show-hide button to declutter the chart - full aler
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John Louis Fernando Diamante
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A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA-DEMA-TEMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too. Features - MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMM
Pivot Types with Levels MTF
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5 (2)
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: 4 +/- levels MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min Hour and minute time offset Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candles on level c
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4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
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John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged and resized into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported. Chart features: adjustable symbol and tf draggable resizeable multiple mini charts color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors candle coloring candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel optional background color gradient predfined period separators on all tf's (eg 1hr/1day sep on 1Min, 4hr/1day se
Market Ticker Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of t
Bollinger Bands Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Styling wise, there are color gradients provided for deviation filling, candles (bars too), deviation lines and texts. Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  5 adjustable deviation lev
MACD Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 2 components, separately! You can select from SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, ADAPTIVE MA, FRACTAL MA, DEMA, TEMA, VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC MA, and can even use a separate method for each 2 fast-slow. The signal line has options from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types i
Pivot Types with Levels MTF MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: - 4 +/- levels - MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min - Hour and minute time offset - Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level - Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels - Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candle
Drawing Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
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