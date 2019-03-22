Just Copier Pro MT4 Free

This is the Free Version of "Just Copier Pro MT4"

(Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34472)

This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features. 

Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.


If you want to share your trading signal, but you dont want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.   

"Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC or over the internet.

One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots.

In "Globe" mode, the signal provider (master) have to give the password to signal receiver,

(the password that is set in slave side should be same with the password in the master side).

And also, you have to input "http://fxina.hostingerapp.com" as allowed URL in terminal Tools - Options - Expert Advisors. 

Any type of copy is available.

MT4 -> MT5

MT4 -> MT4

MT5 -> MT5

MT5 -> MT4

If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just Copier Pro MT4" and "Just Copier Pro MT5" separately.

Just Copier Pro can copy Pending Orders, Stoploss and Takeprofit.

In one terminal, "Just Copier Pro" can be functioning as a Master and at the same time also as a Slave. So that Just Copier Pro can be used as a tool to copy trading as a Slave and then immediately send trading signals as a Master.

Slave mode can copy several Masters.

Button on Master / Slave: shows Running / Stop


Special features:

Prefix: mark at the beginning of the symbol

Suffix: sign at the end of the symbol


Copy mode:

ByTicket: Copy trading based on each Order Ticket on the Master

BySymbol: Copy trading based on Order Symbols that OP on the Master


Copy Buy: true / false

Copy Sell: true / false

Copy Stop Loss: true / false

Copy Take Profit: true / false

Copy Pending Orders: true / false

Reverse Trading: to copy trading in opposite directions, including pending orders (Buy <> Sell, BuyLimit <> SellStop, BuyStop <> SellLimit)


Lot Multiply - copy of trades with the lot size increased by the specified multiplier.

Timer (in seconds) - event generation period of the timer for the copier operation. The greater the period, the less the load on the terminal.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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