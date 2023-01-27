Quantum Universe

This EA based on Supply and Demand combine with custom indicator. 

The EA can identifying the right moments to place orders based on current supply & demand situation

The System constantly monitors market volatility and adapts TP in real time, has built-in flat protection

This EA doesn't use History Reader Data


Recommendation

Pairs :EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPCAD
TimeFrame : M1 - M5
Balance : Recommended $1000 for 4 pairs (you can use $500 for 2 pairs)



Risk Warning:

  • Before you use this EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • Always run it on demo account at first


After Download please contact me for more instruction and get more free stuff..!!

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GoTGeN
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GoTGeN 2024.11.26 07:06 
 

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Andi Chandra Wijaya
1392
Reply from developer Andi Chandra Wijaya 2024.11.26 09:56
Thank you for your feedback
DrakeLevi7
26
DrakeLevi7 2024.11.25 07:52 
 

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Andi Chandra Wijaya
1392
Reply from developer Andi Chandra Wijaya 2024.11.25 10:27
I appreciate your valuable feedback. Thank you!
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