Trading Session Time With Alert
- Indicators
- Issam Kassas
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 16 May 2023
The Trading Sessions Time Indicator:
[User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links.
The "Trading Sessions Time Indicator" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to enhance your understanding of different trading sessions in the forex market. This seamlessly integrated indicator provides crucial information about the opening and closing times of major sessions, including Tokyo, London, and New York. With automatic time zone adjustment, it caters to traders globally, helping them optimize their trading schedules for high liquidity periods and avoid low-activity hours. Offering insights into market sentiment, peak volatility periods, and overlapping sessions, the indicator aids intraday traders in making precise decisions aligned with their strategies. Its customizable display allows for a personalized user experience, while smart trading plans incorporating its data can potentially lead to improved trading outcomes. By promoting awareness of low-activity periods, the indicator helps traders avoid overtrading and focus on quality opportunities. Seamlessly compatible with various trading platforms, the "Trading Sessions Time Indicator" is a valuable tool for traders looking to optimize their trading journey.
Features:
- Optimized Schedule: Informs major session times, and Aligns with high liquidity.
- Alerts to phone and email: Alert you when the session start.
- Kill zones: Set up the kill zones while trading ICT style with alerts.
- Overlap Analysis: Explores session overlaps and Targets increased activity.
- Intraday Precision: Aids intraday decisions and Focuses on strategy-aligned sessions.
- Customizable Display: Personalizes preferences and Options for colors and settings.
- Smart Trading Plans: Integrates for productivity and Enhances outcomes with planning.
- Avoid Overtrading: Raises low-activity awareness and Prioritizes quality over impulsiveness.
- Seamless Integration: Integrates easily and Quick installation for immediate use and Enhances analysis for an optimized journey.
- Global Time Zone Adaptation.
- Volatility Awareness.
¡Excelente Indicador, Lo recomiendo 100% !!!