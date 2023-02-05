Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

4.9
거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구:

"거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구"는 "리스크 리워드 비율 도구"로도 알려진 포괄적이고 혁신적인 지표로, 기술적 분석과 거래 전략을 향상시키기 위해 설계되었습니다.
리스크 도구는 외환 거래에서 효과적인 리스크 관리를 위한 포괄적이고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션입니다. 입찰 가격, 손실 중지 (SL) 및 이익 중지 (TP)를 포함한 거래 포지션을 미리 볼 수 있어 다가올 거래에 대한 투명한 개요를 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 패널은 자동 잔액 및 사용자 정의 잔액 옵션과 함께 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산을 제공합니다. 시장 매수 및 매도, 바이 스톱 및 세일 스톱 주문을 포함한 다양한 거래 미리보기를 지원합니다. 이 도구는 구매 및 판매 설정과 함께 차트 어디서나 매우 사용자 정의 가능한 움직임을 제공하는 고급 리스크 리워드 비율 기능을 포함하고 있습니다. 거래 정보의 스마트한 표시는 개방용 로트 크기, 스톱 로스, TP 및 주문 유형과 같은 중요한 세부 정보를 포함합니다. 또한 SL이나 TP 레벨을 이동할 때 자동으로 리스크를 조정하는 편리한 기능, 현재 가격에 자석으로 붙는 단추 및 리스크 도구를 쉽게 숨기고 표시하는 핫키도 제공합니다. 또한, 백테스팅 기능을 통해 거래 전략을 철저히 분석할 수 있습니다.

특징:
- 거래 포지션을 포함한 입찰 가격, 손실 중지 (SL) 및 이익 중지 (TP)과 같은 세부 정보를 미리 볼 수 있습니다.
- 사용자 친화적인 패널: 자동 잔액 및 사용자 정의 잔액이 포함됩니다.
- 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산.
- 시장 매수 및 매도, 바이 스톱 및 세일 스톱 주문을 포함한 모든 유형의 거래 미리보기 지원.
- 고급 리스크 리워드 비율 기능: 차트 어디서나 매우 사용자 정의 가능한 움직임과 함께 구매 및 판매 설정이 제공됩니다.
- 거래 정보의 스마트한 표시: 개방용 로트 크기, 스톱 로스, TP, 주문 유형 등.
- SL이나 TP 레벨을 이동할 때 자동으로 리스크를 조정합니다.
- 현재 가격에 자석으로 붙는 단추.
- 리스크 도구를 숨기고 표시하는 핫키.
리뷰 18
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

Gabriel Ferreira
38
Gabriel Ferreira 2025.12.08 08:02 
 

Excellent EA. Great job Issam! Thank you for sharing it with us. But i have a suggestion, to make it even better. Can you add a setting, to control the prices of the "trade visualizer" by clicking on the horizontal lines of it? I wonder if, in this way, the horizontal lines could already be affected by devices that have a magnetic function, like this one for example: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37906?source=Site+Market+MT4+Free+Search+Rating006%3amagnet

dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

gleichd
86
gleichd 2024.12.28 10:16 
 

Очень круто! Не хватает только кнопки для покупки или продажи.

[삭제] 2024.11.29 07:06 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

[삭제] 2024.11.20 00:15 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

paranormalrob
180
paranormalrob 2024.08.20 13:58 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Solomon Mbir
145
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:26 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

dylan hoareau
21
dylan hoareau 2024.07.03 00:09 
 

works wonderfully just missing the options to buy and sell from the calculated position

varon
530
varon 2024.07.02 12:51 
 

could be better to have the options to buy/sell as this is EA, but probably we will see this options in the next updates. anyway 5 stars and thank you!

Thomas Reuschel
596
Thomas Reuschel 2024.06.12 16:53 
 

nice and easy. thx

heiko v.piechowski
1943
heiko v.piechowski 2024.03.26 20:28 
 

Good tool for RRR, backtesting like you see in the TradingView videos can be implemented in the strategy tester.

ala Turkmani
248
ala Turkmani 2024.03.20 14:52 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Tyler Davenport
29
Tyler Davenport 2024.01.12 16:56 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2024.03.19 01:55
this is not supposed to open trades its just a risk to reward ratio tool! we are working on a more advanced version of this which will have more features! like execute buy and sell orders!
Katlego Terence
78
Katlego Terence 2023.12.23 16:10 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
874
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2023.12.12 09:11 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2023.12.12 19:00
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
CryptoAnnieKay
124
CryptoAnnieKay 2023.05.21 21:14 
 

This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. I purchased most of his indicators and have found them to be really positive. The support and resistance levels finder and the MACD lines crossover alerts are my favourites. I have connected my phone to the system and are able to get alerts whenever I am busy with my chores. I could go on and on about how these indicators are helping me on my trading journey. I am recommending them to you all.

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2023.12.06 22:35
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
리뷰 답변