Fibonacci CSM

Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM)

Early Access Sale!!


This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap.

More details will be added soon.

Things to be added.

  • Alert Levels
  • Mobile and Email Alert


From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibonacci levels will be different from your typical Fibonacci levels. Since FCSM is on a different level of calculations.


*Note: Fibonacci levels of  FCSM is far way different than the classic Fibonacci.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it is strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is a major pair, metal, CFD, commodity, cryptocurrency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter cannot solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter on a real-time basis. S
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Emir Revolledo
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MAJOR CHANGES HAS BEEN MADE. Parameter description will be changed. EXPECT ANOTHER UPDATE BEFORE JUNE ENDS. PRICE WILL GO UP AFTER THE FINAL UPDATE. True Currency Meter with Email and SMS push notifications! Have you ever wondered why would some pairs would move more than others, and 100 pips on EURGBP is bigger than 100 pips on EURUSD? And during the news, some would move 200 pips but some would only move 150 pips? This is the key to the newly developed "28 pairs" True Currency Strength Meter
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Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Moving Average Currency Strength Meter
Emir Revolledo
4.32 (19)
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(Currently 30% OFF) Before reading the description of this indicator, I just want to introduce to you following concept Moving Average Line - Typical moving average which is based on one chart alone.  Currency Strength Line - The moving average of a certain pair in which the strength is based on 28 pairs. Can be said as the real moving average line. Moving Average indeed is one of the most popular indicator which almost every trader use. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which
MACD Currency Meter
Emir Revolledo
4.6 (35)
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Currently at 33% discount! MACD is one of the most popular momentum and trend indicator. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies. MACD Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of MACD and Currency Strength Meter. It also have one-click feature, in which 28 major and minor pairs are shown on your dashboard, by clicking a certain pair, your chart will change automatically to the chart of your choice. Product Advant
RSi CSM
Emir Revolledo
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*NOTE : 40% Discount for early buyers! Release of Free EA will be 2nd week of November Discount is over once FREE EA is available RSi indicator is one of the most popular indicator to point when a certain commodity or Pair is overbought or oversold. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies. RSi Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of RSi and Currency Strength Meter. It also have one-click feature, in which 28 ma
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