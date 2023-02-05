Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

5
Outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting :

L'outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting, également connu sous le nom d'Outil de Ratio Risque/Récompense, est un indicateur complet et innovant conçu pour améliorer votre analyse technique et vos stratégies de trading.
L'outil de Risque est une solution complète et conviviale pour une gestion efficace du risque dans le trading forex. Avec la possibilité de prévisualiser les positions de trading, y compris le prix d'entrée, le stop-loss (SL) et le take-profit (TP), il offre une vue transparente des trades à venir. Le panneau convivial comprend des options de balance automatique et personnalisée, ainsi que des calculs automatiques de lots et de risques. Il prend en charge diverses prévisualisations de trades, couvrant les achats et ventes sur le marché, les ordres d'achat stop et de vente stop. L'outil comprend une fonction avancée de Ratio Risque/Récompense, permettant des mouvements hautement personnalisables n'importe où sur le graphique, avec des configurations d'achat et de vente. L'affichage intelligent des informations de trading comprend des détails essentiels tels que la taille de lot à ouvrir, le stop-loss, le TP et le type d'ordre. Il offre également la commodité d'ajuster automatiquement le risque lors du déplacement des niveaux SL ou TP, un bouton aimanté vers le prix actuel, et un raccourci clavier pour masquer et afficher facilement l'outil de risque. De plus, l'outil offre la possibilité de backtesting pour une analyse approfondie des stratégies de trading.

Caractéristiques :
- Prévisualisation des positions de trading avec des détails tels que le prix d'entrée, le stop-loss (SL) et les niveaux de take-profit (TP).
- Panneau convivial : avec des options de balance automatique et personnalisée.
- Calcul automatique des lots et du risque.
- Prévisualisation de tous types de trades : achats et ventes sur le marché, ordres d'achat stop et de vente stop, etc.
- Fonction avancée de Ratio Risque/Récompense : mouvements hautement personnalisables n'importe où sur le graphique, avec des configurations d'achat et de vente.
- Affichage intelligent des informations de trading : comme la taille de lot à ouvrir, le stop-loss et le TP, le type d'ordre.
- Ajustement automatique du risque lors du déplacement des niveaux SL ou TP.
- Bouton aimanté vers le prix actuel.
- Raccourci clavier pour masquer et afficher l'outil de risque.
- Capacité de backtesting.
Avis 17
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

