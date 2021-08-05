Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands .

Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD .

This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 . Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.

Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy.

With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots or using a risked percentage of the balance .





Recommendations



Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Broker: Any broker

Settings

CustomComment : Order comment

: Order comment MagicNumber : Magic number of strategy

: Magic number of strategy UsedFixedSize : If this is true, the strategy uses fixed size for trading

: If this is true, the strategy uses fixed size for trading Lots : Lot size

: Lot size UsePercentOfBalance : If this is true, the strategy uses a percentage of the balance for trading

: If this is true, the strategy uses a percentage of the balance for trading RiskPercent : Risked percentage

: Risked percentage NumberOfDecimals : Number of decimal places for percentage

: Number of decimal places for percentage MaxLots : Maximum lots per trade

: Maximum lots per trade ExitAtEndOfDay : For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)

: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false) DayExitTime : Time when orders will be closed

: Time when orders will be closed ExitOnFriday : For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true) FridayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed

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