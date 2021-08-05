Gold BB PRO

1

Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands.

Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD.

This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.

Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy.

With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots or using a risked percentage of the balance.


Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Broker: Any broker

Settings

  • CustomComment: Order comment
  • MagicNumber: Magic number of strategy
  • UsedFixedSize: If this is true, the strategy uses fixed size for trading
  • Lots: Lot size
  • UsePercentOfBalance: If this is true, the strategy uses a percentage of the balance for trading
  • RiskPercent: Risked percentage
  • NumberOfDecimals: Number of decimal places for percentage
  • MaxLots: Maximum lots per trade
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
  • DayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed
  • ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
  • FridayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed


Contacts

Direct message


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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giacathuvo tinh
35
giacathuvo tinh 2021.11.05 03:28 
 

Bad EA.

Vojtech Svobodnik
9598
Reply from developer Vojtech Svobodnik 2021.11.05 09:13
Can you write anything more? This is a nothing review.
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