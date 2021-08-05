Gold BB PRO
- Experts
-
Vojtech SvobodnikHi, welcome to my profile. I am a trader with a rich experience.
Last five years, I create forex robots. Now, you can buy some of them on my profile!
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 August 2021
- Activations: 10
Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands.
Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD.
This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.
Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy.
With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots or using a risked percentage of the balance.
Recommendations
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Broker: Any broker
Settings
- CustomComment: Order comment
- MagicNumber: Magic number of strategy
- UsedFixedSize: If this is true, the strategy uses fixed size for trading
- Lots: Lot size
- UsePercentOfBalance: If this is true, the strategy uses a percentage of the balance for trading
- RiskPercent: Risked percentage
- NumberOfDecimals: Number of decimal places for percentage
- MaxLots: Maximum lots per trade
- ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
- DayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed
- ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
- FridayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed
Bad EA.