Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5

4.1

The Smart Universal Expert Adviser is an expert adviser designed to help you in your trading experience by seamlessly integrating with any custom indicator that provides buy and sell buffers. With its unmatched adaptability, this expert allows you to harness the full potential of your custom indicators and execute trades with precision and control.

Online course, user manual and demo.

We have added the Trend Breakout Catcher as a built in indicator, the Trend Breakout Catcher is non-repainting non-back painting and non-lagging indicator, that now can serve as your master indicator within the smart universal expert adviser.

The Smart Universal Expert Adviser is a versatile trading tool designed to work with any custom indicator that provides buy and sell signals. It serves as an automated trading solution that can execute trades based on the signals generated by the custom indicator. The expert adviser is equipped with various features to manage and control the trading environment, including manual simulation like setting (SL) and (TP) levels, implementing trailing stops, and activating breakeven functions to protect profits. Or Expert adviser style like loss recovery, drawdown reduction and much more. All these techniques can be controlled within the settings panel.

Moreover, the Smart Universal Expert Adviser incorporates a range of filters to safeguard trading capital and optimize trading strategies. These filters include controlling the maximum spread and slippage, avoiding trading during news events, limiting the number of trades taken at one time, and managing daily trade frequency, max lot, trading time filter. Additionally, it includes a max drawdown filter that stops trading or even exit all trades when a predefined drawdown level is reached to prevent excessive losses.

By offering seamless integration with custom indicators and providing extensive risk management tools, the Universal Expert Adviser aims to enhance traders' efficiency and performance while ensuring capital protection. Please note that while the expert adviser can be a valuable tool, trading always involves risk, and it is essential to use it responsibly and with proper risk management practices.


This is an Expert Advisor that is highly customizable, allowing users to define their trading strategy, risk management, and trade execution preferences while incorporating various technical indicators and trading conditions. This flexibility enables traders to adapt the EA to different market conditions and their specific trading goals, Instead of getting stuck with one expert adviser that has zero customizability.

Features:

  • Integration with Custom Indicators
  • Risk Management Tools
  • Trade Management Features
  • Indicator-Based Trading
  • Automated Trading System
  • Universal Expert Adviser
  • Support for All Timeframes and Markets
  • Multi-Account Usage
  • Real-Time Analysis
  • Multiple Risk Management Filters
  • Trading Time Filters
  • Loss Recovery
  • Drawdown Recovery
  • Diversified Entry and Exit Strategies
  • Back-testing and Optimization
  • Position Sizing Strategies


Reviews 21
ismail4455
62
ismail4455 2025.12.29 22:53 
 

I had never undrestood this before,but Mr.Issam, I ve learned so much thanks to you. Your tutorial videos taught me how to use EAs. Thank you

Goldex66
364
Goldex66 2025.11.17 22:01 
 

I highly recommend it! Mr. Issak has created something very good — actually not just good, but REALLY GOOD. There are a lot of settings to choose from + great developer support… and most importantly, it makes money — which we all like. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!

Alex074179
406
Alex074179 2025.07.06 19:34 
 

I'm testing several strategies with this robot and taking notes. I'm very happy. I bought the Trend Breakout Catcher MT5 indicator, which is no longer available for sale or updates. Can I exchange it for the Atomic Analyst or Smart Trend Trading System MT5?

Recommended products
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Experts
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Heads or Tails MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
There are times in life when your future is decided by heads or tails. This system detects these moments and allows you to choose if you want to play it heads or tails. Depending on what you choose, the system will start the algorithm in the direction that you have decided. Choose whether you want heads or tails. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 00 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart aver
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Azurite North Bot
Caio Guilherme Araujo Barbosa
Experts
The Azurita North bot it's the ultimate expert advisor. Robust and very customizable, it ensured consistent growth even during the worst case scenarios during the last 2 years.  If you are a data freak, check out the images attached and the youtube video. This bot uses specific indicators and ADX, SMA with Heiken ashi candles strategies.  No martingale. All operations uses TP and SL.  Some key indicators . Sharpe Ratio : 3.74 Profit factor: 2.06 Profitable positions (% total) : 89.04% Recomme
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
ReversePro SmartSMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA Master Trend Reversals with Precision and Confidence! ReversePro SmartSMA is an advanced trading tool that detects potential trend reversals by combining Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossovers with optional RSI divergence confirmation. This EA empowers traders to enter trades with high precision, making it a valuable asset for volatile markets. Key Features Trend Reversal Detection: Analyzes fast and slow SMA crossovers to capture major market shifts. Optional Divergence Fil
EMA with RSI and Volume
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with exponential moving averages during periods of increasing price strength, monitored by an RSI indicator based on an increase, as well as trading volume, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of strength, and lot scaling based on the balance's increase. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Tabow3 mt5
Daniel Opoku
Experts
Discover Smart, Professional Trading with Tabow 3.1 Tabow 3.1 is a precision-built expert advisor (EA) designed to help traders identify potential tops and bottoms using the Awesome Oscillator . It executes trades only when specific conditions are met—based on threshold values, threshold changes, and a set of additional criteria—to deliver high-quality trade setups. The EA places one trade at a time and incorporates carefully tuned Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms for consistent ri
GoldenNight
Marcos Maia
Experts
GoldenNight is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAUUSD during the calm night session. The strategy is straightforward, and the code is robust. The EA may open multiple long trades between 19 :00 and 23:00 , with a grid feature allowing for one additional trade to optimize entries. An adaptive trailing stop mechanism is implemented, utilizing a built-in ATR (Average True Range) indicator to dynamically adjust stop-loss levels. The default settings are calibrated for XAUUSD
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
Andean Oscillator Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy is designed for  high-frequency scalping , utilizing the  Daily High/Low  levels and the  Andean Oscillator  to identify optimal trade opportunities. It works best in volatile market conditions where price frequently reacts to key levels. How It Works: • Daily High/Low Levels act as dynamic support and resistance zones where price often consolidates or reverses. • Andean Oscillator measures momentum shifts and trend strength, confirming entries with high precision. • Trade Entry:
KT Ichimoku Trader MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT4 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35041 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.96 (23)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (29)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (14)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3 (2)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! Only 4 Copies Left At Current Price. Next Price $449. Final Price $999 What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and large
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
More from author
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.84 (19)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links.   Based on the Most loved Indicator the Trend Catcher and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick (99.
FREE
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (109)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Order Blocks: [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The "Supply and Demand Order Blocks" indicator is a sophisticated tool based on Smart Money Concepts, fundamental to forex technical analysis. It focuses on identifying supply and demand zones, crucial areas where institutional traders leave significant footprints. The supply zone, indicating sell orders, and the demand zone, indicating buy orders, help traders anticipate potential reversals
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (148)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: Download this Indicator you will Get my Professional  Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (38)
Utilities
The Trade Position and Back-testing Tool: [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The "Trade Position and Backtesting Tool" aka "Risk Reward Ratio Tool" is a comprehensive and innovative indicator designed to enhance your technical analysis and trading strategies.  The Risk Tool is a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for effective risk management in forex trading. With the ability to preview trade positions, including entry price, stop-loss (SL), and take-p
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (46)
Indicators
The Support and Resistance Levels Finder:  [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The Support and Resistance Levels Finder is an advanced tool designed to enhance technical analysis in trading. Featuring dynamic support and resistance levels, it adapts in real-time as new key points unfold on the chart, providing a dynamic and responsive analysis. Its unique multi-timeframe capability allows users to display support and resistance levels from different timeframes
FREE
Momentum Hunter EA MT5
Issam Kassas
4.09 (11)
Experts
Momentum Hunter EA  [User Manual | Recommended Presets] — Click to Download Momentum Hunter EA — a new-generation Expert Advisor engineered to capture the raw power of price momentum in its purest form. It’s fast, disciplined, and purpose-built for traders who demand precision and adaptability in all market conditions. Developed with real-tick (99.9 %) data and fine-tuned for EURUSD and XAUUSD , Momentum Hunter tracks acceleration bursts and executes with instant response — no lag, no repainting
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (51)
Indicators
The Trading Sessions Time Indicator:  [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The "Trading Sessions Time Indicator" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to enhance your understanding of different trading sessions in the forex market. This seamlessly integrated indicator provides crucial information about the opening and closing times of major sessions, including Tokyo, London, and New York. With automatic time zone adjustment, it caters to traders global
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Momentum Hunter EA
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
Experts
Momentum Hunter EA  [User Manual | Recommended Presets] — Click to Download Momentum Hunter EA — a new-generation Expert Advisor engineered to capture the raw power of price momentum in its purest form. It’s fast, disciplined, and purpose-built for traders who demand precision and adaptability in all market conditions. Developed with real-tick (99.9 %) data and fine-tuned for   EURUSD and XAUUSD , Momentum Hunter tracks acceleration bursts and executes with instant response — no lag, no repainti
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.93 (28)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Order Blocks: [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The "Supply and Demand Order Blocks" indicator is a sophisticated tool based on Smart Money Concepts, fundamental to forex technical analysis. It focuses on identifying supply and demand zones, crucial areas where institutional traders leave significant footprints. The supply zone, indicating sell orders, and the demand zone, indicating buy orders, help traders anticipate potential reversals
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
Utilities
Smart Trading Copilot:  [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. Its a smart trading assistant that will help you in your daily trading management, the smart trading copilot comes with a user friendly trade panel which has a modern design and uses cutting edge technology. The smart trading copilot has vast number of features: Risk Management Support: Automatically calculates the appropriate lot size based on the specified risk percentage and stop loss, helping trade
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.71 (72)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: Download this Indicator you will Get my Professional  Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro   [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. Based on the Most loved Indicator   the Trend Catcher   and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
Indicators
The Trading Sessions Time Indicator:  [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The "Trading Sessions Time Indicator" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to enhance your understanding of different trading sessions in the forex market. This seamlessly integrated indicator provides crucial information about the opening and closing times of major sessions, including Tokyo, London, and New York. With automatic time zone adjustment, it caters to traders globa
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
4.9 (10)
Utilities
The Trade Position and Back-testing Tool: [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The "Trade Position and Backtesting Tool" aka "Risk Reward Ratio Tool" is a comprehensive and innovative indicator designed to enhance your technical analysis and trading strategies. The Risk Tool is a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for effective risk management in forex trading. With the ability to preview trade positions, including entry price, stop-loss (SL), and take-pr
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
Indicators
The Support and Resistance Levels Finder:  [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The Support and Resistance Levels Finder is an advanced tool designed to enhance technical analysis in trading. Featuring dynamic support and resistance levels, it adapts in real-time as new key points unfold on the chart, providing a dynamic and responsive analysis. Its unique multi-timeframe capability allows users to display support and resistance levels from different timeframes
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Sm
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endl
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
Utilities
Smart Trading Copilot:  [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. Its a smart trading assistant that will help you in your daily trading management, the smart trading copilot comes with a user friendly trade panel which has a modern design and uses cutting edge technology. The smart trading copilot has vast number of features: Risk Management Support: Automatically calculates the appropriate lot size based on the specified risk percentage and stop loss, helping trader
FREE
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Smart Universal Expert Adviser is an expert adviser designed to help you in your trading experience by seamlessly integrating with any custom indicator that provides buy and sell buffers. With its unmatched adaptability, this expert allows you to harness the full potential of your custom indicators and execute trades with precision and control. Online course, user manual and demo. We have added the Trend Breakout Catcher as a built in indicator, the Trend Breakout Catcher is non-repainting n
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
4 (1)
Indicators
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional   multi pair scanner   that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant   market scanner   view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching ch
Filter:
Joe Majestic
211
Joe Majestic 2025.12.30 21:25 
 

User support is truly unreliable. I purchased this EA together with Atomic Analyst, another product by the same author, intending to trade based on the indicator’s signals. However, even after contacting the author to ask about the setup, I was ignored for almost a full year. When I finally received a reply, it was only a single sentence stating that Atomic Analyst cannot be used with SUEA. Not only was this response extremely disappointing, but it also meant that I had wasted many months independently experimenting and troubleshooting while waiting for a basic explanation that should have been provided from the start. This is, without exaggeration, the worst support experience I have ever had. I strongly do not recommend purchasing any of this author’s products.

Issam Kassas
591408
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2026.01.04 14:49
Thanks for the feedback this helps me improve my products. I have never said that the SUEA does not work with Atomic Analyst! You have to be fair yourself when giving feedback. Our conversation is still saved and can be displayed here as screen shots if needed. You asked me if the atomic has SL/TP buffer. I answer Sorry for now its does not return SL/TP buffers. BUT this does not mean it does not work with SUEA, in fact i have an entire online course and if you really interested in learning, you would have already taken the online course and learned before you buy after all its free. Summary: - your review is unfair because EVERYONE knows SUEA works with Atomic Analyst and all my other indicators. - I provide a free online course and free support all the time but if you looked and asked you will find answers.
goofydoggy2
129
goofydoggy2 2025.12.30 13:11 
 

I bought the SUEA to integrate with AI Trend Pro Max, that is DELISTED by the seller. Both tools did not work at all. I am stuck with the SUEA without a reliable indicator. The built-in Trend Catcher was ineffective and made losses in my demo account. Despite all the DMs, there is no conclusive solution and there is no REFUND!

Issam Kassas
591408
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2026.01.04 14:54
Thanks for your feedback this helps me improve my products. As discussed AI trend pro max does and can integrate with the SUEA! As matter of fact any indicator in the world can connect to the SUEA as long as it comes with buffers. I am sure you dont even know the buffers of the AI pro max! But yet you still say they dont integrate. Lack of knowledge is not a prove that you are right. I highly encourage you to seek knowledge first. I offer free online courses and free book and free knowledge community in my mql5 channel. New updates on regular basis. Thank you so much
ismail4455
62
ismail4455 2025.12.29 22:53 
 

I had never undrestood this before,but Mr.Issam, I ve learned so much thanks to you. Your tutorial videos taught me how to use EAs. Thank you

Goldex66
364
Goldex66 2025.11.17 22:01 
 

I highly recommend it! Mr. Issak has created something very good — actually not just good, but REALLY GOOD. There are a lot of settings to choose from + great developer support… and most importantly, it makes money — which we all like. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!

Evans Mwesigye
158
Evans Mwesigye 2025.07.09 14:20 
 

I installed The Smart Universal Expert Advisor with Trend Cathcer Indicator the but it does not trade the signals of the Indicators as advertised. It trades its own many things and ends up in losses. I am counting on the developer to avail a set file that could may be harmonise the two and turn this around.

Alex074179
406
Alex074179 2025.07.06 19:34 
 

I'm testing several strategies with this robot and taking notes. I'm very happy. I bought the Trend Breakout Catcher MT5 indicator, which is no longer available for sale or updates. Can I exchange it for the Atomic Analyst or Smart Trend Trading System MT5?

Rift.Walker
19
Rift.Walker 2025.06.22 14:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
175
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar 2025.06.09 23:34 
 

Hey in the images it was shown i will get free indicators after purchase, where can i find them?

Issam Kassas
591408
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2025.06.11 08:56
Hello now i offer the trend catcher an advanced indicator for FREE you can ,find it in the product page!
Tatyana Yerolskaya
263
Tatyana Yerolskaya 2024.11.19 04:05 
 

Good expert. There is only one Custom Indicator can be used at the moment, can you please add two more fields for Custom Indicator 2 and Custom Indicator 3 that could be used optionally by trader

jacksoh222
47
jacksoh222 2024.09.10 23:26 
 

Why you haven't replied to me for so many days when you indicator got problum ? ? ?

Issam Kassas
591408
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2024.09.12 15:21
I have replied to your DM and you are leaving a review on wrong page your issue is on the indicator smart support and resistance indicator and I have DMed you already.
gosiapach1
20
gosiapach1 2024.06.04 16:32 
 

This is great. I can create a strategies without coding skills. I love also indicator Trend Catcher with Alert. Thank you so much:)

Francesco Cortopassi
44
Francesco Cortopassi 2024.05.31 13:28 
 

Questo strumento è incredibilmente utile se si vuole sviluppare il proprio portafoglio di EA senza dover acquistare altri strumenti esterni. L'ho acquistato a Febbraio ed ho iniziato a testarlo con gli indicatori forniti da Issam, e successivamente con altri scaricati gratuitamente da MQL5 O Indicator Spot, e devo dire onestamente di essere molto soddisfatto della scelta. Sto sviluppando un' intero ecosistema di trading su differenti assets solo utilizzando SUEA, sono sicuro che nin futuro ottimizzando i vari strumenti ed armonizzandoli otterrò risultati ancoora migliori. Consigliato!

wb1345
95
wb1345 2024.04.05 04:56 
 

I ran into a small snag with the developer at first (something beyond their control), but I'm so happy with how they handled it! They went above and beyond to resolve the issue, got me everything I needed. Excellent customer service all around.

jsharma
245
jsharma 2024.03.21 22:23 
 

This is a great EA for folks who can't/don't want to code. Seller is super helpful and responsive.

ade nike
124
ade nike 2024.03.01 18:50 
 

This is the best EA i have ever purchased, the support from the developer is top. The owner always available to answer any question and put you in the right way. This is the third product i will get from the same owner include smart Trend which is my favourite when looking for trend . And guess what there is video tutorial on how to use it. Don't hesitate to try it and thank me later ..

Jason Attia Guindi
377
Jason Attia Guindi 2024.02.22 13:14 
 

This Expert Adviser is one of the best on the market. I'm not easy to please and have been impressed with Issam's video tutorials, support & patients with me. I finally feel that I can automate all my trade ideas without having to spend my life in front of charts. Great bit of work, thank you Issam.

Moi11
102
Moi11 2024.01.06 08:12 
 

nicht funktionierende EA Support null die absolut nichts kann!!! DIe guten bewetungen sind alle gekauft und das merkt man !!! HÄNDE weg von diesem Müll

Issam Kassas
591408
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2024.03.02 15:17
90% of the users misunderstand this EA! This EA is created for people who dont know how to code and who want to create their own personal EA! Using their own Indicator and their own Strategies! Yes I do Offer 3 Indicators that you can connect to the EA! The point of that is to educate the user and open their eyes of the possibilities! Again I repeat this EA will allow the user to create their own custom strategy with out any coding knowledge THIS IS THE GOAL OF THIS EA!
Inside of the EA you will find different Tools and Functions and Techniques that you can mix and match and test:
- Manual simulation: where you can use SL and TP as well as Trailing Stop and Breakeven, and much more..
- Famous EA Tactics and Techniques like Loss recovery, martingale and grid system.
- Lot of filters that can avoid news and trade on specific days full control over the time to trade in general..
- Lot of filters to control the Max spread, slippage and many variables that brokers use which can be fully controlled hustle free..
- And much more that I dont have time to mention here.
The point here is that this tool is universal and can be used for life! but only if you know how to use it and you are open to test new ideas and connect new indicators! BUT as I said 90% of users dont understand this EA and they are looking for a ready made EA with out effort to be put in the line! this EA is not made for that! If you are looking for a long term investment that will stay with you in the long run and which will teach you how to trade and how to use EAs This EA is for you! On top of that I have gone extra mile and created an online course to teach you how to use it from start to finish!
$heik @hmed
156
$heik @hmed 2023.12.28 20:15 
 

So far so good. Very useful and handy tool to have.

Cheon Guk Lee
193
Cheon Guk Lee 2023.12.28 16:10 
 

I have used various indicators and EA, but it would be difficult to find such a useful and reliable EA. Above all, it shows the optimal “DD” to achieve mental stability. You might think a graph showing huge returns is good. However, most of them are unrealistic graphs. If you compare by day, month, and year, you can see that it is being liquidated. However, this product is realistic and stable. Very satisfied. I am sure that it will be a great EA and indicator for you who are reading this article.

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
874
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2023.11.04 17:18 
 

The Smart Universal Expert advisor is an exemplary qualitative and stand alone automated system that helps make informed and profitable investment decisions. The SU EA is designed to work with a wide range of securities, the system is flexible, simple to execute and adaptable to tweaking for individual trading styles. I strongly recommend it for anyone who takes trading seriously. It is very suitable for both beginner and experienced traders. The software incorporates robust risk management features that help traders protect investments. The author is available, reliable and responsive. User support is personalized and professional

Issam Kassas
591408
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2023.11.07 14:16
Thank you so much Dunstan, Indeed this is the best investment that you can make when it comes to EAs, The guys who know me well they know what i am talking about, and they know the reality of EAs In general! Be smart guys we all know what is an EA and what's inside of all the EAs in the market, This EA has all that All In One! This will save you lots of money in the long term! and will educate you as well on how to use EAs.
12
Reply to review