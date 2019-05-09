Lucky Star RSI and MACD

Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators RSI(Relative Strength Index) and MACD(Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) Expert signals are here.

A series of experts:Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star WPR , Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD  the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts (read more on this in my blog). EA can be configured under the many rules of various contests of various brokers, if the trading of robots is of course allowed.The whole series of advisors Lucky Star have the ability to determine the permission to trade robots and immediately alert you using the alert system Alert (a separate window will pop up with a sound alert, see screenshot) in the MT4 terminal.Alert will also warn you about an error, if you accidentally logged into the account under the investment password. The adviser will also determine the type of account (real, demo or competitive account, see screenshot) and inform you about this in the upper left corner of the terminal window of the currency pair on which you have installed EA.

EA can trade around the clock until you stop it.Orders are set according to the signals of the RSI and MACD indicators (the signals can be turned on both in parallel and together, that is, in the first case, any first signal opens orders, in the second case, orders open only when both signals give an opening signal), closing orders occurs by action Stop Loss, Take Profit or TrailingStop.Take Profit, Stop Loss, TrailingStop and lot value -Lot,you choose yourself or set according to the rules of competitions (see blog).In the EA interface (see screenshot), you can carefully adjust the RSI and MACD indicators using various methods of averaging, closing or opening bars (the number of bars for averaging), etc. using the MT4 strategy tester and your broker's trading history.

The EA trades in mono mode, i.e. on one currency pair, but if you install it on several currency pairs, the number of signals for opening orders will increase many times. (example: orders closed on TrailingStop and there is no signal to open new orders of this currency pair, but there are signals on a different currency pair, they will give the nod to open new orders).

Input parameters

  • Lot - lot size you can use any lot size, fractional 0.01 or 0.1;
  • TP - take profit;
  • SL - stop loss;
  • NumberOrder - number of orders;
  • Use Trailing Stop - enable / disable trailing stop;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing stop value;
  • UseIndicatorFilter - switching indicator filters ( true - RSI or MACD, false - RSI and MACD );
  • TimeFrameRSI - any time interval for indicator RSI;
  • TimeFrameMACD - any time interval for indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence;
  • RSIperiod - the number of unit periods of the indicator RSI (1-100 баров);
  • ValuePricesRSI - at what price the indicator is calculated;
  • shift - shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods ago;
  • MaxpercentRSI - maximum oversold percentage for RSI indicators, preferably 70-100%;
  • MinpercentRSI - minimum overbought percentage for RSI indicators, preferably 1-30%; 
  • FastEmaPeriod - fast period for MACD, preferably 1-30;
  • SlowEmaPeriod - slow period for MACD, preferably 1-30;
  • SignalPeriod - signal period for MACD, preferably 1-15;
  • ValuePricesMACD - at what price the MACD indicator is calculated; 
  • Open_Level - MACD filter line, preferably 1-10;
  • Close_Level - MACD filter line, preferably 1-10;  
  • MagicNumber - magic number, integer constant used to uniquely identify orders. 

The screenshots show the approximate capabilities of the adviser.  Instructions for configuring advisor Lucky Star RSI and MACD. EA work signals here or in profile

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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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