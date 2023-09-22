The Smart Universal Expert Adviser is an expert adviser designed to help you in your trading experience by seamlessly integrating with any custom indicator that provides buy and sell buffers. With its unmatched adaptability, this expert allows you to harness the full potential of your custom indicators and execute trades with precision and control.

We have added the Trend Breakout Catcher as a built in indicator, the Trend Breakout Catcher is non-repainting non-back painting and non-lagging indicator, that now can serve as your master indicator within the smart universal expert adviser.



The Smart Universal Expert Adviser is a versatile trading tool designed to work with any custom indicator that provides buy and sell signals. It serves as an automated trading solution that can execute trades based on the signals generated by the custom indicator. The expert adviser is equipped with various features to manage and control the trading environment, including manual simulation like setting (SL) and (TP) levels, implementing trailing stops, and activating breakeven functions to protect profits. Or Expert adviser style like loss recovery, drawdown reduction and much more. All these techniques can be controlled within the settings panel.



Moreover, the Smart Universal Expert Adviser incorporates a range of filters to safeguard trading capital and optimize trading strategies. These filters include controlling the maximum spread and slippage, avoiding trading during news events, limiting the number of trades taken at one time, and managing daily trade frequency, max lot, trading time filter. Additionally, it includes a max drawdown filter that stops trading or even exit all trades when a predefined drawdown level is reached to prevent excessive losses.



By offering seamless integration with custom indicators and providing extensive risk management tools, the Universal Expert Adviser aims to enhance traders' efficiency and performance while ensuring capital protection. Please note that while the expert adviser can be a valuable tool, trading always involves risk, and it is essential to use it responsibly and with proper risk management practices.





This is an Expert Advisor that is highly customizable, allowing users to define their trading strategy, risk management, and trade execution preferences while incorporating various technical indicators and trading conditions. This flexibility enables traders to adapt the EA to different market conditions and their specific trading goals, Instead of getting stuck with one expert adviser that has zero customizability.



Features:



