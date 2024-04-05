Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading





If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity Protect Pro is the program you need.





It's easy to configure and can close all charts when preset conditions are met, while also supporting the cancellation of signal subscriptions (meaning all trading programs will also stop running). At this point, no new orders will be generated, and finally, all orders will be closed, effectively preventing unexpected losses and allowing you to trade with peace of mind. Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for you to test Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4 Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5

Equity Protect Pro has 14 core functions, all of which operate independently. You can choose the appropriate combination of functions to use according to your trading strategy. These functions are turned off by default and do not need to be modified when not in use. When you need to use them, simply set "enable (function)" to true and fill in the corresponding parameters. Please consider whether to close other EAs when executing protection, depending on your needs. The following are descriptions of the main functions:

Equity Lower Limit : When the account equity falls below this preset value, protection is immediately triggered. Highly recommended, suitable for most traders, effectively preventing significant losses.

Equity Upper Limit : When the account equity rises above this preset value, protection is triggered. Applicable in a very small number of special cases.

Trailing Stop Percentage Limit : Sets a trailing stop based on a percentage of the account's historical maximum equity. Suitable for trading strategies using dynamic lot sizes.

Trailing Stop Amount Limit : Sets a trailing stop based on a preset amount. Suitable for trading strategies using fixed lot sizes.

Loss Percentage Limit : Triggers protection when the current account floating loss percentage falls below this value. Use with discretion, please use a negative number to represent loss.

Loss Amount Limit : Triggers protection when the current account floating loss falls below this value. Use with discretion, please use a negative number to represent loss.

Profit Percentage Limit : Triggers protection when the current account floating profit percentage rises above this value. Useful for managing profitability for multi-strategy traders.

Profit Amount Limit : Triggers protection when the current account floating profit rises above this value. Also useful for managing profitability goals for multi-strategy traders.

Accumulated Profit : Triggers protection when the current account accumulated profit rises above this value. Also useful for managing profitability goals for multi-strategy traders.

Everyday Close : Automatically closes all positions at a specified time every day to avoid low liquidity risks and swap costs during the night.

Friday Close : Executes closing only on Fridays to avoid market uncertainties over the weekend.

Datetime Close : Closes positions at a specified date and time, applicable before important events or holidays.

Restore Config : Automatically restores the previously closed EA at a specified time every day if there are no other charts running.

Remote Protect : Using a mobile phone to place any pending order on the current chart triggers protection, especially useful for unexpected market movements when you are away.

In addition, Equity Protect Pro also has the following functions:

One-click restore of previously closed programs, with identical symbols, timeframes, and parameters.

One-click close of all charts (closes other trading programs).

One-click liquidation: immediately close all open orders.

Support for use on MQL virtual servers.

Message alerts: support for mobile phone messages and email alerts to keep track of account status.

Cancel trading signals: When executing protection, you can choose to cancel trading signal subscriptions and stop all automatic trading.

Testing Instructions:

During testing, the program will automatically place a one-lot buy order on the current symbol. Users can repeatedly adjust the initial capital and parameters based on the test results to understand the program's operating effect.

Important Reminders:

Some clients ask, "I have already set a Loss Limit, so can I not set an Equity Lower Limit?" The answer is that it is not recommended. Suppose a client sets a Loss Percentage Limit of -10%, but their other trading EAs also have stop losses, each stop loss being -5%. These stop losses do not trigger the protection conditions of the Loss Limit, but after multiple stop losses, the account loss will far exceed -10%. In this case, if you also set an Equity Lower Limit, this will not happen.

This program can only close trading programs running on the current terminal and cannot close programs running on other terminals with the same account. To achieve the desired effect, please run all trading programs on one terminal.

“enable (function)” is the master switch of the function group. If “enable (function)” is not set to true, then the associated configuration of “close other charts” will not be executed even if it is turned on.





Warm Tips:

How to buy, install, and update

How to configure mobile message alerts

How to configure email alerts

This program can be used in many ways. It is recommended to conduct thorough testing in a demo account, adjust parameters, familiarize yourself with the program's operating mechanism, and ensure that everything is foolproof in live trading.

If you have any questions, please leave a comment in the comments section, and I will answer them promptly. You can also contact me privately.