Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
- 实用工具
- Issam Kassas
- 版本: 3.0
- 更新: 7 十二月 2025
this is super useful , thanks
Excellent EA. Great job Issam! Thank you for sharing it with us. But i have a suggestion, to make it even better. Can you add a setting, to control the prices of the "trade visualizer" by clicking on the horizontal lines of it? I wonder if, in this way, the horizontal lines could already be affected by devices that have a magnetic function, like this one for example: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37906?source=Site+Market+MT4+Free+Search+Rating006%3amagnet
this is super useful , thanks
用户没有留下任何评级信息
用户没有留下任何评级信息
用户没有留下任何评级信息
用户没有留下任何评级信息
works wonderfully just missing the options to buy and sell from the calculated position
nice and easy. thx
Good tool for RRR, backtesting like you see in the TradingView videos can be implemented in the strategy tester.
用户没有留下任何评级信息
用户没有留下任何评级信息
用户没有留下任何评级信息
用户没有留下任何评级信息
This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. I purchased most of his indicators and have found them to be really positive. The support and resistance levels finder and the MACD lines crossover alerts are my favourites. I have connected my phone to the system and are able to get alerts whenever I am busy with my chores. I could go on and on about how these indicators are helping me on my trading journey. I am recommending them to you all.
EA good.