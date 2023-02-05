Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

4.9
交易头寸和回测工具：

“交易头寸和回测工具”又称“风险收益比工具”，是一款全面而创新的指标，旨在提升您的技术分析和交易策略。
风险工具是外汇交易中有效风险管理的全面而用户友好的解决方案。它具有预览交易头寸的能力，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利水平（TP），为即将进行的交易提供透明的视图。用户友好的面板配备了自动余额和自定义余额选项，以及自动手数和风险计算。它支持各种交易预览，包括市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单。该工具包括高级的风险收益比特性，允许在图表上任意定制移动，包括买入和卖出设置。交易信息的智能显示包括关键细节，如开仓手数、止损、TP和订单类型。它还提供了在移动SL或TP水平时自动调整风险的便利性，一个按钮将当前价格吸引过来的功能，以及一个热键用于轻松隐藏和显示风险工具。此外，该工具提供了进行彻底分析交易策略的回测能力。

特点：

- 预览交易头寸，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平的详细信息。
- 用户友好的面板：提供自动余额和自定义余额。
- 自动手数计算和风险计算。
- 各种类型的交易预览：市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单等。
- 高级风险收益比工具：在图表上进行高度定制的移动，包括买入和卖出设置。
- 交易信息的智能显示：例如开仓手数、止损和TP，订单类型。
- 在移动SL或TP水平时自动调整风险。
- 一个按钮将当前价格吸引过来。
- 一个热键用于隐藏和显示风险工具。
- 回测能力。
评分 18
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

Gabriel Ferreira
38
Gabriel Ferreira 2025.12.08 08:02 
 

Excellent EA. Great job Issam! Thank you for sharing it with us. But i have a suggestion, to make it even better. Can you add a setting, to control the prices of the "trade visualizer" by clicking on the horizontal lines of it? I wonder if, in this way, the horizontal lines could already be affected by devices that have a magnetic function, like this one for example: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37906?source=Site+Market+MT4+Free+Search+Rating006%3amagnet

dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38

EA good. 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

gleichd
81
gleichd 2024.12.28 10:16 
 

Очень круто! Не хватает только кнопки для покупки или продажи.

[删除] 2024.11.29 07:06 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

[删除] 2024.11.20 00:15 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

paranormalrob
180
paranormalrob 2024.08.20 13:58

用户没有留下任何评级信息 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Solomon Mbir
145
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:26

用户没有留下任何评级信息 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

dylan hoareau
21
dylan hoareau 2024.07.03 00:09 
 

works wonderfully just missing the options to buy and sell from the calculated position

varon
530
varon 2024.07.02 12:51 
 

could be better to have the options to buy/sell as this is EA, but probably we will see this options in the next updates. anyway 5 stars and thank you!

Thomas Reuschel
596
Thomas Reuschel 2024.06.12 16:53 
 

nice and easy. thx

heiko v.piechowski
1943
heiko v.piechowski 2024.03.26 20:28 
 

Good tool for RRR, backtesting like you see in the TradingView videos can be implemented in the strategy tester.

ala Turkmani
248
ala Turkmani 2024.03.20 14:52

用户没有留下任何评级信息 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Tyler Davenport
29
Tyler Davenport 2024.01.12 16:56

用户没有留下任何评级信息 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Issam Kassas
573680
来自开发人员的回复 Issam Kassas 2024.03.19 01:55
this is not supposed to open trades its just a risk to reward ratio tool! we are working on a more advanced version of this which will have more features! like execute buy and sell orders!
Katlego Terence
78
Katlego Terence 2023.12.23 16:10

用户没有留下任何评级信息 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
853
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2023.12.12 09:11

用户没有留下任何评级信息 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Issam Kassas
573680
来自开发人员的回复 Issam Kassas 2023.12.12 19:00
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
CryptoAnnieKay
124
CryptoAnnieKay 2023.05.21 21:14 
 

This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. I purchased most of his indicators and have found them to be really positive. The support and resistance levels finder and the MACD lines crossover alerts are my favourites. I have connected my phone to the system and are able to get alerts whenever I am busy with my chores. I could go on and on about how these indicators are helping me on my trading journey. I am recommending them to you all.

Issam Kassas
573680
来自开发人员的回复 Issam Kassas 2023.12.06 22:35
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
