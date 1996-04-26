The Burst MT4

Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Tomorrow!

*Non-Repainting Indicator

"The Burst" is an indicator that shows precise Buy and Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The D1,H4 or H1 chart

"The Burst" is designed to alert BUY and SELLS. So Of course, For the best take The Arrows In a Uptrend or Downtrend Only For Confirmation



*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT4 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Intraday



*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Appears at The "Close Of The Candle"

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders