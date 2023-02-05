Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

5
Strumento di Posizione di Trading e Backtesting:

Lo "Strumento di Posizione di Trading e Backtesting", anche conosciuto come "Strumento Rapporto Rischio/Rendimento", è un indicatore completo e innovativo progettato per migliorare la tua analisi tecnica e le tue strategie di trading.
Lo strumento di Rischio è una soluzione completa e user-friendly per una gestione efficace del rischio nel trading forex. Con la possibilità di visualizzare le posizioni di trading, inclusi il prezzo di ingresso, lo stop-loss (SL) e il take-profit (TP), offre una visione trasparente dei trade imminenti. Il pannello user-friendly include opzioni di bilancio automatico e personalizzato, oltre a calcoli automatici di lotti e rischio. Supporta varie anteprime di trade, coprendo acquisti e vendite sul mercato, ordini di acquisto stop e vendita stop. Lo strumento include una funzionalità avanzata di Rapporto Rischio/Rendimento, consentendo movimenti altamente personalizzabili ovunque nel grafico, completi di configurazioni di acquisto e vendita. La visualizzazione intelligente delle informazioni di trading include dettagli essenziali come la dimensione del lotto da aprire, lo stop-loss, il TP e il tipo di ordine. Offre inoltre la comodità di regolare automaticamente il rischio durante lo spostamento dei livelli SL o TP, un pulsante magnetico per il prezzo attuale e una scorciatoia da tastiera per nascondere e mostrare facilmente lo strumento di rischio. Inoltre, lo strumento offre la possibilità di backtesting per un'analisi approfondita delle strategie di trading.

Caratteristiche:
- Anteprima delle posizioni di trading con dettagli come prezzo di ingresso, stop-loss (SL) e livelli di take-profit (TP).
- Pannello user-friendly: con opzioni di bilancio automatico e personalizzato.
- Calcolo automatico di lotti e rischio.
- Anteprima di tutti i tipi di trade: acquisti e vendite sul mercato, ordini di acquisto stop e vendita stop, ecc.
- Funzione avanzata di Rapporto Rischio/Rendimento: movimenti altamente personalizzabili ovunque nel grafico, con configurazioni di acquisto e vendita.
- Visualizzazione intelligente delle informazioni di trading: come dimensione del lotto da aprire, stop-loss e TP, tipo di ordine.
- Regolazione automatica del rischio durante lo spostamento dei livelli SL o TP.
- Pulsante magnetico per il prezzo attuale.
- Scorciatoia da tastiera per nascondere e mostrare lo strumento di rischio.
- Capacità di backtesting.
Recensioni 17
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

Prodotti consigliati
Algorithm Barbossa
Alexander Pryakha
Utilità
New version 1.22. Partagas    The AG algorithm is an element of a comprehensive trading system for trading a basket of currencies across 8 major currencies across all 28 currency pairs. The algorithm serves as a signal block for determining entry/exit from a position. To collect initial values, AG uses data from the CSS Currency Slope Strength cluster indicator. This indicator was not chosen by chance - it performed very well during testing of the algorithm. A. AG determines the width of the e
FREE
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
Utilità
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
TradeWise EA
Mark Norada
Utilità
TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge , Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Indicatori
The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilità
Custom Alerts: Monitora più mercati e non perdere mai un setup importante Panoramica Custom Alerts è una soluzione dinamica per i trader che desiderano monitorare più strumenti da un unico punto centrale. Integrando i dati dei nostri strumenti principali — come FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — Custom Alerts ti avvisa automaticamente degli sviluppi cruciali del mercato, senza dover passare continuamente da un grafico all'altro o rischiare di perdere opportunità importanti
Simple Trailing Manager
Rap Raedon Castro Pono
Utilità
Description Simple Trailing Manager is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically manages trailing stops for your open positions. It provides a clean, visually intuitive interface showing exactly where your trailing stops will activate, helping you monitor your risk management strategy at a glance. Unlike standard trailing stop features, this tool gives you a visual preview of where your trailing stops will be placed before they activate, allowing you to plan your trades more
FREE
Auto Closer MT4
Manpreet Singh
Utilità
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER   is a very handsome tool for manual traders who doing :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods etc. As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. You may enable and disable the alert message on your mobile phone when auto closer close all the running deals on specified profit. You may add any message you want in notification.  This tool consid
FREE
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicatori
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
MQLTrend
Mohammad Reza Aghaei
Indicatori
This tool helps you to control the situation at other times and include them in your trades when analyzing the market  This tool scans the market and reports the movement of the market at different times With the help of this tool, you can prevent many wrong analyzes With the help of this tool, you can have an overview of the market in the shortest time and save your time
FREE
Currency StrengtT
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicatori
What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
Strong Pairs
Angelico Jurado
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week. Usage The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in
Adaptive Trend Line
Alberto Boada
Indicatori
Adaptive Trend Line is not an ordinary moving average. It is an intelligent trend line that changes color based on the internal strength of the market, as measured by the RSI. How does it work? It combines the smoothness of an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the sensitivity of the RSI. - Green Line: The RSI is above 55, indicating that buyers are in control. - Red Line: The RSI is below 45, indicating that sellers are in control. - Gray Line: The RSI is in the neutral zone (45-55), indic
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Multi Currency Major Pair Bot
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
The EA Bot strategy was developed with a foundation in market trends, support and resistance, and a hedging strategy. Additionally, it includes an auto-correction feature designed to mitigate risk during periods of high volatility and high-impact news. The EA Bot also incorporates a money management tool to ensure minimal trade entry during market vulnerability.
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
Indicatori
Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
Calculated
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Supply and Demand Draw MTF for MT4
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilità
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Gold BB PRO
Vojtech Svobodnik
1 (1)
Experts
Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands . Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD . This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 .  Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots  or using a risked percentage of the balance . Recommendations Symbol
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Experts
CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module. Download CANADIAN TAIGA and test it on all Canadian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase i
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicatori
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilità
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
The Burst MT4
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicatori
The Burst MT4 Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Tomorrow! *Non-Repainting Indicator "The Burst" is an indicator that shows precise Buy and Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The D1,H4 or H1 chart "The Burst" is designed to alert BUY and SELLS. So Of course, For the best take The Arrows In a Uptrend or Downtrend Only For Confirmation *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Intraday *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Appears at  The "Close
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
BinaryMiner
Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
Utilità
Binary analyzer is a great opportunity to write your own indicators and trading strategies based on ready-made calculations based on binary code. The analyzer works on all currency pairs with 5 decimal places "0.00001" EUR / USD, GBP / USD ITD Recommended Session M1 Included in the Catalog. Indicator - "Binary reference" and 4 indicators measuring Bullish and Bearish market sentiment // ------------------------------------------------ ------------------- // Indicator "Binary reference" The algo
FREE
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Prendi facilmente il controllo della tua routine di trading con il rivoluzionario Trades Time Manager. Questo potente strumento automatizza l'esecuzione degli ordini in orari prestabiliti, trasformando il tuo approccio al trading. Crea elenchi di attività personalizzati per diverse azioni di trading, dall'acquisto all'impostazione degli ordini, il tutto senza intervento manuale. Trades Time Manager Guida all'installazione e agli input Se desideri ricevere notifiche sull'EA, aggiungi il nostro UR
PipTick Pairs Cross MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
Indicatori
The Pairs Cross indicator is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs Cro
Forex Graphical Interface v01
Lorenzo Coletta
Utilità
Hello Guys! I want to share with you a very useful tools. Anyone of us who has used MT4 for some time knows how impractical this platform can be for discretionary trading. That's why I created this graphical interface!  Interface is very simple, all the info that you need are in the video and in the screenshot. NB: Before to run the EA Interface, remember to copy the file in the comment in your MT4 folder "Controls". PATH: .../MQL4/INCLUDE/CONTROLS NB: unfortunately the interface can't be test
The 4 headed dragon MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Indicatori
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.   Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
Rsi bands indicator
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Indicatori
RSI bands indicator is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter trades based on market conditions. It consists of the below buffers; Yellow buffer Blue buffer White buffer When the yellow buffer is above blue buffer the market is trending up good place to open buy order. When the blue buffer is above yellow buffer the market is trending downwards good time to place sell order. Also another alternative scenario is when yellow buffer is above upper white band buffer indicates strong uptr
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilità
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseein
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (422)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilità
Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional, X2 Copy MT4 offers flexible settings to perfectly match your trading needs. It's the ideal solution for those looking to maximize their profit potential. Try it today and see why it's the f
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilità
BLACK FRIDAY – 50% OFF NOW! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precis
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 è il pannello di trading più semplice e facile da usare che puoi trovare per MT4. Ha tutte le sue opzioni e funzioni in un'unica superficie, senza la necessità di aprire finestre o pannelli aggiuntivi. È un'utilità di gestione degli ordini, calcolatore del rischio, chiusura parziale e protezione dell'account, tutto in un'interfaccia estremamente comoda da usare! Utilizzando Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 puoi fare trading molte volte più velocemente e in modo più accurato
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilità
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
Master Notify via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilità
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price noti_price   - Set price alert  noti_pl   - Set floating PL alert noti_equity - Set equity alert  noti_margin
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.48 (21)
Utilità
L'Expert Advisor   ripete   operazioni e posizioni un numero prestabilito di volte sul tuo conto   MetaTrader 4   . Copia tutte le operazioni aperte manualmente o da un altro Expert Advisor. Copia i segnali e aumenta il lotto dai segnali   ! Aumenta il numero di altri EA. Sono supportate le seguenti funzioni: lotto personalizzato per operazioni copiate, copia di Stop Loss, Take Profit, utilizzo di trailing stop. Versione MT5 Descrizione completa +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     C
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilità
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Altri dall’autore
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (52)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (17)
Experts
Lo Smart Universal Expert Advisor è un consulente esperto progettato per aiutarti nella tua esperienza di trading integrandosi perfettamente con qualsiasi indicatore personalizzato che fornisce buffer di acquisto e vendita. Con la sua adattabilità senza pari, questo esperto ti consente di sfruttare appieno il potenziale dei tuoi indicatori personalizzati ed eseguire scambi con precisione e controllo. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. Abbiamo aggiunto il Trend Breakout Catcher come indicato
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Basato sull'indicatore Trend Catcher, uno dei più apprezzati dai trader, e dopo numerose richieste, è finalmente arrivato il Trend Catcher EA. Un Expert Advisor di nuova generazione che unisce automazione algoritmica e controllo manuale diretto, offrendo massimo controllo sul mercato . Veloce, adattivo e progettato per i trader che valorizzano chiarezza, performance e libertà decisionale . Sviluppato e ottimizzato specificamente per EURUSD con dati tick reali (99,9%). Ness
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.64 (144)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risch
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (106)
Indicatori
I Blocchi d'Ordini di Offerta e Domanda: L'indicatore "Blocchi d'Ordini di Offerta e Domanda" è uno strumento sofisticato basato sui concetti di Smart Money, fondamentale per l'analisi tecnica nel mercato del Forex. Si concentra sull'identificazione delle zone di offerta e domanda, aree cruciali in cui i trader istituzionali lasciano tracce significative. La zona di offerta, che indica gli ordini di vendita, e la zona di domanda, che indica gli ordini di acquisto, aiutano i trader a anticipare
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.56 (36)
Utilità
Strumento di Posizione di Trading e Backtesting: Lo "Strumento di Posizione di Trading e Backtesting", anche conosciuto come "Strumento Rapporto Rischio/Rendimento", è un indicatore completo e innovativo progettato per migliorare la tua analisi tecnica e le tue strategie di trading. Lo strumento di Rischio è una soluzione completa e user-friendly per una gestione efficace del rischio nel trading forex. Con la possibilità di visualizzare le posizioni di trading, inclusi il prezzo di ingresso, l
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (46)
Indicatori
Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza: Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza è uno strumento avanzato progettato per migliorare l'analisi tecnica nel trading. Dotato di livelli dinamici di supporto e resistenza, si adatta in tempo reale man mano che nuovi punti chiave si sviluppano nel grafico, fornendo così un'analisi dinamica e reattiva. La sua capacità unica di multi-timeframe consente agli utenti di visualizzare i livelli di supporto e resistenza da diversi timeframes su qualsiasi
FREE
Momentum Hunter EA MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (6)
Experts
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — Expert Advisor di nuova generazione progettato per catturare la forza pura del momentum del prezzo. Veloce, disciplinato e costruito per trader che richiedono precisione e adattabilità. Sviluppato con dati reali (99,9%) e ottimizzato per EURUSD e XAUUSD. Esecuzione immediata — nessun ritardo, nessun repaint, nessuna supposizione. [Manuale Utente | Preset Raccomandati] — Scarica Concetto Base Il momentum crea opportunità. Misurando accelerazione, pressione
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (48)
Indicatori
L'Indicatore del Tempo delle Sessioni di Trading: L'Indicatore del Tempo delle Sessioni di Trading è uno strumento potente di analisi tecnica progettato per migliorare la comprensione delle diverse sessioni di trading nel mercato forex. Questo indicatore integrato in modo trasparente fornisce informazioni cruciali sugli orari di apertura e chiusura delle principali sessioni, tra cui Tokyo, Londra e New York. Con l'aggiustamento automatico del fuso orario, si rivolge ai trader di tutto il mondo
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indic
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endl
Momentum Hunter EA
Issam Kassas
5 (2)
Experts
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — Expert Advisor di nuova generazione progettato per catturare la forza pura del momentum del prezzo. Veloce, disciplinato e costruito per trader che richiedono precisione e adattabilità. Sviluppato con dati reali (99,9%) e ottimizzato per EURUSD e XAUUSD. Esecuzione immediata — nessun ritardo, nessun repaint, nessuna supposizione. [Manuale Utente | Preset Raccomandati] — Scarica Concetto Base Il momentum crea opportunità. Misurando accelerazione, pressione
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.93 (28)
Indicatori
I Blocchi d'Ordini di Offerta e Domanda: L'indicatore "Blocchi d'Ordini di Offerta e Domanda" è uno strumento sofisticato basato sui concetti di Smart Money, fondamentale per l'analisi tecnica nel mercato del Forex. Si concentra sull'identificazione delle zone di offerta e domanda, aree cruciali in cui i trader istituzionali lasciano tracce significative. La zona di offerta, che indica gli ordini di vendita, e la zona di domanda, che indica gli ordini di acquisto, aiutano i trader a anticipare
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (8)
Utilità
Smart Trading Copilot:   È un assistente di trading intelligente che ti aiuterà nella gestione quotidiana delle tue operazioni. Lo Smart Trading Copilot è dotato di un pannello di trading intuitivo, con design moderno e tecnologia all'avanguardia. Smart Trading Copilot offre numerose funzionalità: 1. Supporto per la gestione del rischio: calcola automaticamente la dimensione del lotto appropriata in base alla percentuale di rischio specificata e allo stop loss, aiutando i trader a gestire eff
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Experts
Lo Smart Universal Expert Advisor è un consulente esperto progettato per aiutarti nella tua esperienza di trading integrandosi perfettamente con qualsiasi indicatore personalizzato che fornisce buffer di acquisto e vendita. Con la sua adattabilità senza pari, questo esperto ti consente di sfruttare appieno il potenziale dei tuoi indicatori personalizzati ed eseguire scambi con precisione e controllo. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. Abbiamo aggiunto il Trend Breakout Catcher come indicator
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
Indicatori
Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza: Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza è uno strumento avanzato progettato per migliorare l'analisi tecnica nel trading. Dotato di livelli dinamici di supporto e resistenza, si adatta in tempo reale man mano che nuovi punti chiave si sviluppano nel grafico, fornendo così un'analisi dinamica e reattiva. La sua capacità unica di multi-timeframe consente agli utenti di visualizzare i livelli di supporto e resistenza da diversi timeframes su qualsiasi
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
Indicatori
L'Indicatore del Tempo delle Sessioni di Trading: L'Indicatore del Tempo delle Sessioni di Trading è uno strumento potente di analisi tecnica progettato per migliorare la comprensione delle diverse sessioni di trading nel mercato forex. Questo indicatore integrato in modo trasparente fornisce informazioni cruciali sugli orari di apertura e chiusura delle principali sessioni, tra cui Tokyo, Londra e New York. Con l'aggiustamento automatico del fuso orario, si rivolge ai trader di tutto il mondo
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Basato sull'indicatore Trend Catcher, uno dei più apprezzati dai trader, e dopo numerose richieste, è finalmente arrivato il Trend Catcher EA. Un Expert Advisor di nuova generazione che unisce automazione algoritmica e controllo manuale diretto, offrendo massimo controllo sul mercato . Veloce, adattivo e progettato per i trader che valorizzano chiarezza, performance e libertà decisionale . Sviluppato e ottimizzato specificamente per EURUSD con dati tick reali (99,9%). Ness
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Trading
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
4 (1)
Indicatori
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional   multi pair scanner   that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant   market scanner   view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching ch
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
Utilità
Smart Trading Copilot:   È un assistente di trading intelligente che ti aiuterà nella gestione quotidiana delle tue operazioni. Lo Smart Trading Copilot è dotato di un pannello di trading intuitivo, con design moderno e tecnologia all'avanguardia. Smart Trading Copilot offre numerose funzionalità: 1. Supporto per la gestione del rischio: calcola automaticamente la dimensione del lotto appropriata in base alla percentuale di rischio specificata e allo stop loss, aiutando i trader a gestire eff
FREE
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
Filtro:
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

gleichd
81
gleichd 2024.12.28 10:16 
 

Очень круто! Не хватает только кнопки для покупки или продажи.

[Eliminato] 2024.11.29 07:06 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

[Eliminato] 2024.11.20 00:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

paranormalrob
180
paranormalrob 2024.08.20 13:58 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Solomon Mbir
145
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:26 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

dylan hoareau
21
dylan hoareau 2024.07.03 00:09 
 

works wonderfully just missing the options to buy and sell from the calculated position

varon
530
varon 2024.07.02 12:51 
 

could be better to have the options to buy/sell as this is EA, but probably we will see this options in the next updates. anyway 5 stars and thank you!

Thomas Reuschel
597
Thomas Reuschel 2024.06.12 16:53 
 

nice and easy. thx

heiko v.piechowski
1933
heiko v.piechowski 2024.03.26 20:28 
 

Good tool for RRR, backtesting like you see in the TradingView videos can be implemented in the strategy tester.

ala Turkmani
237
ala Turkmani 2024.03.20 14:52 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Tyler Davenport
29
Tyler Davenport 2024.01.12 16:56 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Issam Kassas
555102
Risposta dello sviluppatore Issam Kassas 2024.03.19 01:55
this is not supposed to open trades its just a risk to reward ratio tool! we are working on a more advanced version of this which will have more features! like execute buy and sell orders!
Katlego Terence
78
Katlego Terence 2023.12.23 16:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
853
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2023.12.12 09:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Issam Kassas
555102
Risposta dello sviluppatore Issam Kassas 2023.12.12 19:00
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
CryptoAnnieKay
124
CryptoAnnieKay 2023.05.21 21:14 
 

This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. I purchased most of his indicators and have found them to be really positive. The support and resistance levels finder and the MACD lines crossover alerts are my favourites. I have connected my phone to the system and are able to get alerts whenever I am busy with my chores. I could go on and on about how these indicators are helping me on my trading journey. I am recommending them to you all.

Issam Kassas
555102
Risposta dello sviluppatore Issam Kassas 2023.12.06 22:35
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
Rispondi alla recensione