Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
- Utilità
- Issam Kassas
- Versione: 3.0
- Aggiornato: 7 dicembre 2025
this is super useful , thanks
this is super useful , thanks
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
works wonderfully just missing the options to buy and sell from the calculated position
nice and easy. thx
Good tool for RRR, backtesting like you see in the TradingView videos can be implemented in the strategy tester.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. I purchased most of his indicators and have found them to be really positive. The support and resistance levels finder and the MACD lines crossover alerts are my favourites. I have connected my phone to the system and are able to get alerts whenever I am busy with my chores. I could go on and on about how these indicators are helping me on my trading journey. I am recommending them to you all.
Accetti la politica del sito e le condizioni d’uso
EA good.