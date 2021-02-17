Currency StrengtT
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator?
A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency.
Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the strength of other currencies.