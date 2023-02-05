Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

4.9
Инструмент торговой позиции и бэктестирования:

Инструмент торговой позиции и бэктестирования, также известный как "Инструмент соотношения риска и вознаграждения", представляет собой всесторонний и инновационный индикатор, разработанный для улучшения вашего технического анализа и торговых стратегий.
Инструмент риска представляет собой всестороннее и удобное решение для эффективного управления рисками на рынке форекс. С возможностью предварительного просмотра торговых позиций, включая цену входа, уровни стоп-лосса (SL) и тейк-профита (TP), он предлагает прозрачный обзор предстоящих сделок. Удобная панель оснащена автоматическим балансом и настраиваемым балансом, а также автоматическими расчетами лота и риска. Поддерживается различные предварительные просмотры сделок, включая рыночные покупку и продажу, ордера на покупку и продажу стоп-лимит. В инструменте реализована функция расчета соотношения риска и вознаграждения, позволяющая высоко настраиваемые движения в любом месте графика, включая настройки покупки и продажи. Интеллектуальное отображение торговой информации включает в себя важные детали, такие как размер лота для открытия, стоп-лосс, TP и тип ордера. Также предоставляется удобство автоматической корректировки риска при перемещении уровней SL или TP, кнопка для привязки к текущей цене и горячая клавиша для простого скрытия и отображения инструмента риска. Кроме того, инструмент предлагает возможность бэктестирования для тщательного анализа торговых стратегий.

Особенности:
- Предварительный просмотр торговых позиций с указанием деталей, таких как цена входа, уровни стоп-лосса (SL) и тейк-профита (TP).
- Удобная панель: поставляется с автоматическим балансом и настраиваемым балансом.
- Автоматический расчет лота и риска.
- Предварительные просмотры всех видов сделок: рыночные покупки и продажи, ордера на покупку и продажу стоп-лимит...
- Инструмент "Соотношение риска и вознаграждения": высоко настраиваемые движения в любом месте графика, с настройками покупки и продажи.
- Интеллектуальное отображение торговой информации: например, размер лота для открытия, стоп-лосс и TP, тип ордера.
- Автоматическая корректировка риска при перемещении уровней SL или TP.
- Однокнопочная привязка к текущей цене.
- Горячая клавиша для скрытия и отображения инструмента риска.
- Возможность бэктестирования.
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

Gabriel Ferreira
38
Gabriel Ferreira 2025.12.08 08:02 
 

Excellent EA. Great job Issam! Thank you for sharing it with us. But i have a suggestion, to make it even better. Can you add a setting, to control the prices of the "trade visualizer" by clicking on the horizontal lines of it? I wonder if, in this way, the horizontal lines could already be affected by devices that have a magnetic function, like this one for example: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37906?source=Site+Market+MT4+Free+Search+Rating006%3amagnet

dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

gleichd
81
gleichd 2024.12.28 10:16 
 

Очень круто! Не хватает только кнопки для покупки или продажи.

[Удален] 2024.11.29 07:06 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

[Удален] 2024.11.20 00:15 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

paranormalrob
180
paranormalrob 2024.08.20 13:58 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Solomon Mbir
145
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:26 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

dylan hoareau
21
dylan hoareau 2024.07.03 00:09 
 

works wonderfully just missing the options to buy and sell from the calculated position

varon
530
varon 2024.07.02 12:51 
 

could be better to have the options to buy/sell as this is EA, but probably we will see this options in the next updates. anyway 5 stars and thank you!

Thomas Reuschel
596
Thomas Reuschel 2024.06.12 16:53 
 

nice and easy. thx

heiko v.piechowski
1943
heiko v.piechowski 2024.03.26 20:28 
 

Good tool for RRR, backtesting like you see in the TradingView videos can be implemented in the strategy tester.

ala Turkmani
248
ala Turkmani 2024.03.20 14:52 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Tyler Davenport
29
Tyler Davenport 2024.01.12 16:56 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Issam Kassas
572821
Ответ разработчика Issam Kassas 2024.03.19 01:55
this is not supposed to open trades its just a risk to reward ratio tool! we are working on a more advanced version of this which will have more features! like execute buy and sell orders!
Katlego Terence
78
Katlego Terence 2023.12.23 16:10 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
853
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2023.12.12 09:11 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Issam Kassas
572821
Ответ разработчика Issam Kassas 2023.12.12 19:00
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
CryptoAnnieKay
124
CryptoAnnieKay 2023.05.21 21:14 
 

This seller is extremely good, quick to respond to customer queries and able to effectively support with any worries raised. I purchased most of his indicators and have found them to be really positive. The support and resistance levels finder and the MACD lines crossover alerts are my favourites. I have connected my phone to the system and are able to get alerts whenever I am busy with my chores. I could go on and on about how these indicators are helping me on my trading journey. I am recommending them to you all.

Issam Kassas
572821
Ответ разработчика Issam Kassas 2023.12.06 22:35
Thanks so much brother for the 5 stars review I am very happy that I could help you and other traders as well.
I hope you a very successful trading!
Pls do check the rest of my Indicator you might like some of them.
Ответ на отзыв