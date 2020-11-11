Supply and Demand Draw MTF for MT4

Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone.

https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g

As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart.


Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second.
If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once. 
Box color depends if candle is above or below current price.

Features:
  • Draw the box up to the last current candle or beyond to the right.
  • Different colors for bearish/bullish in different TFs
  • Instead of a filled box, draw it as an outlined box.
  • Enable drawing a mid line at 50% of the zone.
  • Draw the box pre selected

IMPORTANT: Please remember the DEMO version will only work in the Strategy Tester

This utility is helpful when using with ICT® or BTMM®.

