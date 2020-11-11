Supply and Demand Draw MTF for MT4
- Utilities
- Jorge Delgado Segura
- Version: 2.80
- Updated: 11 November 2020
- Activations: 5
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone.
As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart.
Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second.
If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.
Box color depends if candle is above or below current price.
Features:
- Draw the box up to the last current candle or beyond to the right.
- Different colors for bearish/bullish in different TFs
- Instead of a filled box, draw it as an outlined box.
- Enable drawing a mid line at 50% of the zone.
- Draw the box pre selected
IMPORTANT: Please remember the DEMO version will only work in the Strategy Tester
This utility is helpful when using with ICT® or BTMM®.