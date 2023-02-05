Trade Position and Back Testing Tool

4.9
トレードポジションとバックテストツール：

「トレードポジションとバックテストツール」、またの名を「リスクリワード比ツール」としても知られるこの包括的かつ革新的な指標は、技術分析とトレード戦略を向上させるために設計されています。
リスクツールは、外国為替取引における効果的なリスク管理のための包括的で使いやすいソリューションです。エントリーポイント、ストップロス（SL）、テイクプロフィット（TP）など、取引ポジションのプレビューを含め、今後の取引の透明な表示を提供します。使いやすいパネルには、自動バランスとカスタムバランスのオプションが備わっており、自動ロットおよびリスク計算をサポートしています。市場での買い注文、売り注文、買いストップ、売りストップ注文など、さまざまな取引プレビューをサポートしています。このツールには、高度なリスクリワード比機能が含まれており、チャート上の任意の場所で高度にカスタマイズ可能な動きを提供し、購入および販売セットアップが完了します。トレード情報のスマートな表示には、開始用のロットサイズ、ストップロス、TP、注文タイプなど、重要な詳細が含まれます。また、SLやTPレベルを移動する際にリスクを自動調整する便利な機能、現在の価格に磁石をくっつけるワンボタン、リスクツールの表示と非表示を簡単に切り替えるためのホットキーも提供しています。さらに、トレード戦略の徹底的な分析のためのバックテスト機能も提供されています。

特徴：
- エントリーポイント、ストップロス（SL）、テイクプロフィット（TP）などの詳細を含む取引ポジションをプレビューします。
- ユーザーフレンドリーなパネル：自動バランスとカスタムバランスを備えています。
- 自動ロット計算およびリスク計算。
- 市場での買い注文、売り注文、買いストップ、売りストップ注文など、あらゆる種類の取引をプレビューします。
- 高度なリスクリワード比ツール：チャート上の任意の場所で高度にカスタマイズ可能な動き、および購入と販売のセットアップが含まれています。
- トレード情報のスマートな表示：開始用のロットサイズ、ストップロス、TP、注文タイプなど。
- SLやTPレベルを移動する際にリスクを自動調整します。
- 現在の価格に磁石をくっつけるワンボタン。
- リスクツールの表示と非表示を切り替えるためのホットキー。
- バックテスト機能。
レビュー 18
dinhkham
97
dinhkham 2025.08.26 10:38 
 

EA good.

Serraphiine
108
Serraphiine 2025.05.29 20:33 
 

this is super useful , thanks

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.12.29 08:32 
 

A very useful addition to my trading. Thank you

レビューに返信