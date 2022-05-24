Donchian Channel DC
- Indicators
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Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line.
It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values.
You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy.
Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.