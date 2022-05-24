Donchian Channel DC

Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line.

It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values.

You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy.

Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.

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Dragonfly EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Dragonfly EA is a trend or reversal expert advisor that uses indicators Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , Bollinger Bands , Parabolic SAR , Stochastic Oscillator , Relative Strength Index RSI and On Balance Volume . Dragonfly can be configured to trade on trend or reversal behavior. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR and Stochastic Oscillator works together to recognize a bull or bear trend, while the indicator RSI filter entry signals according to its configuration and optimization. Dragonfl
Reversal EA
Renato Takahashi
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Reversal EA is a price action  mean reversal trend expert advisor that recognizes candlestick patterns such as DOJI , ENGULF , THREE WHITE SOLDIER and THREE BLACK CROWS and HARAMI , either for long or short trades. The indicator Relative Strength Index RSI can be used to filter only reversal trends. Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured with fixed values or dynamic values according Bollinger Bands. Indicators: -           Relative Strength Index RSI. -           Bollinger Bands. Features: -
Doji Hunter EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** SALE *** PROMO PRICE *** Doji Hunter EA  is a  candlestick reader  reversal expert advisor that recognizes candlestick pattern  DOJI , either for  long  or  short  trades.  Stochastic Oscillator ,  Bollinger Bands  and  On Balance Volume (OBV)  can be configured and used as  trade in filters. So, it´s possible to trade only dojis that are created under determined region of bands or a limit value of stochastic.  Takeprofit  and  Stoploss  can be configured as  fixed  ones or as  Stochastic  
Fibo Exhaustion Kangaroo EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Fibo Exhaustion Kangaroo EA is an expert advisor that uses Relative Strength Index RSI and Stochastic Oscillator indicators for entry signals, either long or short trades. Takeprofit and stoploss can be configured as fixed stops or  Fibonacci percent. Stochastic and RSI can be used to trade out . In case of trade out, the trading system will close orders even if Fibonacci takeprofit and stoploss were enabled. A autolot function can also be configured, as soon as a partial execution function. A
Trading Bee EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Trading Bee EA is a trend or reversal expert advisor that uses Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , Bollinger Bands , Parabolic SAR , Stochastic Oscillator , Relative Strength Index RSI and OBV . Ichimoku and SAR works to recognize trend, while RSI, Bollinger Bands and Stochastic makes entry signals according to its optimization. Trading Bee EA can be configured to trade trends or against trends. It´s possible to configure maximum spread for orders, maximum number of opened orders and others general settings. I
SARchastic Frog EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** MT5 SIGNAL *** https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/991449 PM for optimization set files! SARchastic Frog EA  ( HAHAHA ) is an expert advisor that uses  Parabolic SAR ,  Stochastic Oscillator  and  On Balance Volume OBV  as indicators. Parabolic SAR is used to detect   trend   or not trend prices and can be configured for   different timeframes   and on trend or against trend. Stochastic Oscillator is used to open buy or sell orders according to a bull ou bear trend, according to   trade in  
MAverage Spider EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
MAverage Spider EA  is an expert advisor that uses  three moving averages , either long or short trades. While MA3 is used for trend, MA1 and MA2 are used for  entry signals  and  trade out , by crossing of them. Stochastic Oscillator and On Balance Volume OBV can be configured as a filter for  entry signals . Stochastic can be used to trade out . Indicators: -          Moving average 1. -          Moving average 2. -          Moving average 3. -          Stochastic Oscillator. -          On Bal
CubicMedia Fibo EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** SALE *** PROMO PRICE *** Cubic Media Fibo EA  is an expert advisor that uses  three moving averages  for  entry signals , either long or short trades. Stochastic Oscillator and On Balance Volume OBV can be configured as a filter for  entry signals . Besides,  takeprofit  and  stoploss  can be configured as  fixed  or  Fibonacci . Stochastic and Bollinger bands can be used to trade out. Indicators: -          Moving average 1. -          Moving average 2. -          Moving average 3. -     
Girafee Bands EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Girafee Bands EA  is an expert advisor that uses  Bollinger Bands  and  On Balance Volume  as indicators. Girafee  entry signals  and  trade out  depends on  Bollinger complex averages and bands crosses , according to Girafee strategy and a  Magic Multiplier  that can be configured for low to high frequency trading, even in trend trades or not. Also, Bollinger Bands can be enabled as trade out system. In addition,  OBV  can be used as a  filter to trade in , according to a growth volume or not.
Ichimoku Ninja BR EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** NOVIDADE: Takeprofit e Stoploss com valores fixos em pontos *** *** Comece a negociar na bolsa brasileira de forma automática *** O Ichimoku Ninja EA é um robô de negociação para Mini-Índice (WIN) e Mini-Dólar (WDO) , negociados na bolsa brasileira Bovespa. O robô opera conforme tendência, com base no indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , de acordo com sua dinâmica. Ainda, os alvos de Takeprofit e Stoploss podem ser configurados conforme valores fixos ou a  Banda de Bollinger , de acordo com o pe
Samurai Canarinho EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** Comece a negociar AÇÕES na bolsa brasileira de forma automática *** O  Samurai Canarinho EA  é um robô de negociação para  Ações na B3  - bolsa brasileira Bovespa. O robô opera conforme tendência, com base no indicador   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , de acordo com sua dinâmica. Os alvos de Takeprofit e Stoploss podem ser configurados conforme a   Banda de Bollinger . É possível configurar também um sistema de trail, conforme a dinâmica da Banda de Bollinger. Um percentual configurável pode ser estab
Monkey Springs EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Monkey Springs EA   is an expert advisor that analysis   two moving averages difference (stretch) . It´s possible to trade on trend or reversal. It´s possible to configure each moving average and its difference value - stretch, as soon as a   stochastic and OBV filter . Takeprofit and stoploss are configured according to a percent of the moving averages difference. A   trail system   can also be configured, according to moving averages and stochastic. It´s also possible to configure a   average
MC Datrix EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
All words I spent time to describe this EA trading system does not worth a download that you can do to test this expert advisor. MC Datrix EA is a trading system that combines trend filter, trigger points with specific conditions, smart takeprofit and stoploss calculations, a break orders system based on smart reversal trend. Trend filter was developed with TRIX indicator and also can be enabled or not. Trigger points were specially projected with MACD indicators values and signals. Trigger
King of Trades
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
Experts
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Kroko Trader EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Kroko Trader EA is a trading system that uses William´s Alligator indicator as trend and trigger signals. Also, as a filter, ATR can be configured to trade only in certain volatility. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to multiplier of ATR values, resulting in a dynamic stop function. Optimized EA was on EURUSD , H1 . But, it´s possible to optimize on other timeframes and currencies, such as EURUSD , M15 Scalper . Please download it and don´t let to test other expert advisors of my
One Period EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
One Period EA is the expert advisor that uses only ONE PERIOD to be configured on Diretional Movement Index DMI . Besides this, ATR indicator must be configured to filter some trades and to calculate Takeprofit and Stoploss , either for long or short trades. A partial execution system can be optimized to save profits. Autolot function and number of opened orders and spread can also be optimized. Optimized EA is on EURUSD , H1 . Please download it and don´t let to try and test other EA on my prof
Taka Taka Scalper Pro
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Taka Taka Scalper Pro is a simple expert advisor that can be configured according to moving averages signals, such as triple, double or exponential moving average . Trigger signals are configured when these averages crosses. Besides, there is a important ATR filter to trade only on such volatility. A trend filter can also be configured according to averages. Takeprofit and stoploss are calculated according to ATR multiplier , even for long or short trades. You can also configure a non scalper mo
Smartingale EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Smartingale EA is a trading system that can operate  martingale levels based on Ichimoku clouds . It´s possible to configure Ichimoku indicator, as soon as martingale parameters. Smartingale EA is optimized for EURUSD , M15 , but it can also be optimized for other pairs and timeframes. Download it now and let it trades. Let me know if you wanna some other set files! PM!
Fuzzy Predictor EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis , according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis. When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal. Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample
Trend Phoenix EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Trend Phoenix EA is the new state of art of Stochastic Oscillator indicator. In this trading strategy, stochastic can be configured as trend filter and trigger . The trend stochastic is configured with bull and bear limits and it´s possible to use different timeframes. The trigger stochastic works together with trend, sending orders according to it. The trigger stochastic can be configured with limits to buy under long trade in limit and sell above short trade in limit. It´s also possible to con
Cangaceiro B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
NOVIDADE!!! STOPS FIXOS , dando mais estabilidade ao robô e do jeito que você gosta! CANGACEIRO B3 TRADER é um robô especializado para negociação na Bolsa Brasileira B3 , em minicontratos de miniíndice ( WIN ) e minidólar ( WDO ). O robô tem como característica a entrada em operações na tendência do mercado (alta ou baixa), de acordo com pontos de entrada (trigger) consistentes e que podem ser configurados para cada ativo e gerenciamento de riscos. O robô Cangaceiro B3 Trader utiliza o indicad
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
Betovem B3 Robo Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Betovem B3 Robo Trader é um robô especialista em negociação na Bolsa Brasileira Bovespa B3, em contratos de miniíndice WIN e minidólar WDO . O robô utiliza médias móveis para trigger dos sinais de entrada e média móvel também para filtro de tendência . Também pode-se configurar um filtro de entrada de ordens a partir de análise de candlestick . Os stops ( takeprofit e stoploss ) são fixos . Pode-se também configurar lotes, em minicontratos, bem como função daytrade , horários de negociação e met
Delta B3 ATR Renko Scalper
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Delta B3 ATR Renko Scalper é um robô especialista para negociação na Bolsa Brasileira B3 , em contratos de mini índice WIN e mini dólar WDO. O robô é programado para utilizar os cálculos Renko como análise de tendência e também como sinal de entrada, podendo operar como scalper , emitindo diversas ordens ( CUIDADO com os lotes e número de ordens!). O tamanho do Renko pode ser fixo ou variável de acordo com o indicador ATR (Average True Range) , possibilitando maior dinamismo ao robô. Os stops (
Infinite B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Infinite B3 Trader é um robô de negociação na Bolsa Brasileira B3 (iBovespa) para negociar minicontratos futuros de miniíndice (WIN) e minidólar (WDO). O robô utiliza a estratégia de mean reversal a partir das Bandas e Bollinger, que podem ser configuradas no período e no desvio padrão. Ainda, o robô permite a configuração de funções adicionais, tais como: - Takeprofit e Stoploss fixos. - Takeprofit como opção pela média de Bollinger. - Valor máximo de distância das bandas para ordens. - Sistema
Ze Trader B3 Robo
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Zé Trader B3 Robô é o seu robô de negociação para a Bolsa Brasileira B3, operando miniíndice WIN e minidólar WDO , a partir de uma estratégia consistente baseada em indicadores técnicos relevantes. Tendência : SAR Parabólico simples ou com cruzamento de média móvel . Trigger : 2 médias móveis que podem ser configuradas em simples ou exponenciais, com sistema de trail de stoploss . Filtro de entrada : Estocástico em limites de compra e venda. Alvos e Stops : Fixos ou conforme valor do indicador A
Just EurUsd M5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
JUST EURUSD M5 !! That´s it! Just attach this EA to EURUSD M5 Chart and let it trade yourself. Based on a particular strategy, this EA follow trends and trades according to it. You can configure some parameters, such as lot size, magic number, spread, number of opened orders, takeprofit, stoploss, trigger filter, trade out system and a calendar trade filter. Takeprofit and Stoploss can be fixed in points (10 x pips). Please PM if you have some doubt.
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