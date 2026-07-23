If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel.

BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart.





The indicator combines an adaptive trend line, Alpha BUY / SELL arrows, impulse zone visualization, signal profiles, strength filtering, higher timeframe trend confirmation and a clean dashboard panel.





BTC Speed Alpha is not an Expert Advisor and does not open or close trades automatically. It is a visual trading indicator created to help traders analyze BTC market behavior faster and with a cleaner chart structure.





Recommended market:

BTCUSD / Bitcoin





Recommended timeframes:

M5, M15, M30 and H1





Main Features:

- Free BTC / Bitcoin indicator for MetaTrader 5

- Adaptive trend line visualization

- Alpha BUY and SELL signal arrows

- Impulse zone / FVG-style market areas

- Signal Profile: Scalping, Balanced and Swing

- Signal Strength filter from 0 to 100

- Higher timeframe trend filter

- Signals can be calculated after candle close

- Dashboard panel with current market information

- Optional popup and push alerts

- Optimized calculation on new candles

- Clean visual style for BTC traders





Signal Profiles:

BTC Speed Alpha includes three signal profiles to match different trading styles.





Scalping Profile:

Designed for more frequent signals and faster BTC market reaction.





Balanced Profile:

Recommended default mode for normal BTCUSD trading conditions.





Swing Profile:

Designed for fewer but stronger signal conditions.





Live Dashboard:

The built-in dashboard gives a quick overview of the current indicator state directly on the chart. It helps traders read the market without opening multiple settings or additional tools.





Impulse Zones:

The indicator can display recent impulse zones on the chart. These zones help traders visually identify areas where strong price movement appeared. Filled or mitigated zones can be hidden to keep the chart cleaner.





Higher Timeframe Filter:

BTC Speed Alpha can use a higher timeframe trend filter to reduce signals against the broader market direction. This can help traders focus on signals that are better aligned with the selected market context.





Recommended Use:

BTC Speed Alpha can be used as a visual confirmation tool together with your own trading strategy. It is especially useful for traders who follow Bitcoin momentum, impulse moves, trend continuation and pullback setups.