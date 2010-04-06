This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays strength of trend change.

True Trend Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is.

Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend.





True Trend Moving Average Pro:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586







If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options.





Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Expert Advisers:

input int My_Period = 14 ; int InpInd_Handle1; double T0[]; double T1[]; int OnInit () { InpInd_Handle1= iCustom ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market/True-Trend-Oscillator-Pro-1.01" ,My_Period, MODE_SMA , PRICE_MEDIAN ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (T0, true ); CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 3 ,T0); ArraySetAsSeries (T1, true ); CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 1 , 0 , 3 ,T1); if (T0[ 0 ]== EMPTY_VALUE ) T0[ 0 ]= 0 ; if (T1[ 0 ]== EMPTY_VALUE ) T1[ 0 ]= 0 ; Comment ( "T0: " ,T0[ 0 ], "

" , "T1: " ,T1[ 0 ], "

" ); }





Default input parameters:

TT_Period = 10;

TT_Meth = MODE_SMA;

TT_Price = PRICE_MEDIAN;





Before you buy this product, please do test on Demo account and in MT5 Strategy Tester to make sure it works perfectly as you need.



