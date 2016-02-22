Harmonic Butterfly MT5

The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns.


Parameters

  • zzDepth, zzDev, zzBack - ZigZag parameters
  • factorAB_min, factorAB_max - minimum and maximum ratio of AB and AX levels (see the screenshot)
  • factorBC_min, factorBC_max - minimum and maximum ratio of BС and AB levels (see the screenshot)
  • factorCD_min, factorCD_max - minimum and maximum ratio of CD and BC (see the screenshot)
  • factorAD_min, factorAD_max - minimum and maximum ratio of AD and AX (see the screenshot)
  • bearColor - bearish pattern color
  • bullColor - bullish pattern color
  • CountBars - limit the amount of bars to be processed by the indicator (reduces the initial download time)
  • UseAlert - enable pop-up messages
  • UseNotification - enable push notifications
  • UseMail - enable email notifications
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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UniversalEA
Sergey Deev
3.4 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor allows you to build a trading system based on a custom indicator. It performs automated opening/closing of deals based on the signals of an indicator that places values ​​other than 0 and EMPTY_VALUE in the buffer. The EA polls the values ​​of the specified indicator buffers, opens/closes and accompanies trades according to the specified parameters. The Expert Advisor implements the following trade support functions: - installation for the transaction SL and TP; - calculation
TripleRSI MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
Индикатор отображает на графике данные RSI рабочего и двух старших тайм-фреймов, формирует сигналы выхода из зоны перекупленности / перепроданности кривой среднего временного периода. Опционально используется фильтр по данным старшего тайм-фрейма (расположение медленной линии выше средней для продажи и ниже средней - для покупки). Сигналы "подвального" индикатора дублируются на главном окне, отправляются сообщения во всплывающее окно, на почту и на мобильное устройство. Параметры индикатора: RSI
EA Locking Grid
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
Experts
Semiautomatic EA for trading based on the averaging and locking strategy. The trader sends signals for opening grids by using the buttons on the chart. The EA opens a market order, places a grid of limit orders in the same direction with lot multiplication according to specified parameters and a locking stop order in the opposite direction with the volume equal to the sum of all the previous ones. Once the price passes the specified breakeven level, the EA places a stop loss at the open price+sp
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
MultiTF Candles
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the candles from a higher timeframe on the chart. Only the candle body (by the open and close prices) is displayed. The candlesticks are colored depending on the difference between the open and close prices. After removing the indicator from the chart, the objects used by it are deleted automatically. Indicator Parameters TimeFrame - time frame (drop-down list) BearColor - bearish candle color (standard dialog) BullColor - bullish candle color (standard dialog
MTF MACD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of a standard MACD indicator from a higher timeframe. The product features notifications of crossing the zero or signal line by the histogram. Parameters TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (dropdown list) MacdFast - fast line period MacdSlow - slow line period MacdSignal - signal line period MacdPrice - price type (dropdown list) AlertCrossZero - enable notifications of crossing the zero line AlertCrossSignal - enable notifications of crossing the signal line UseNot
MTF MovingAverage
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the moving average of a higher timeframe on the chart. The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the moving average (drop-down list) MaPeriod - moving average period MaMethod - moving average method (drop-down list) MaShift - moving average shift MaPrice - moving average price (drop-down list)
MTF ATR
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Average True Range (ATR) from a higher timeframe on the chart. It allows you to see the scope of the movement without having to switch to another screen terminal The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current AtrPeriod - period of the Average True Range indicator a higher timeframe range
MTF ADX
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the standard ADX indicator from a higher timeframe on the chart. Several indicators with different timeframe settings can be placed on a single chart. The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current AdxPeriod - period of the indicator for a higher timeframe AdxPrice - prices for the calculation of the indicator data from a higher timeframe
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Magic MovingAverage
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the averaged value of the moving averages of the current and two higher timeframes with the same parameters on the chart. If the moving averages are located one above the other, the resulting one is painted in green, showing an uptrend, in the opposite direction - red color (downtrend), intertwined - yellow color (transitional state) The indicator parameters MaPeriod - moving average period MaMethod - moving average method (drop-down list) MaShift - moving average shift M
Sqrt Moving Average
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the price movement on the chart, which is smoothed by the root mean square function. The screenshot shows the moving average with period 20, the smoothed root mean square (red) and simple SMA (yellow). The indicator parameters MAPeriod - Moving average period MaPrice - applied price (drop down list, similar to the standard MovingAverage average) BarsCount - number of processed bars (reduces download time when attaching to the chart and using in programs).
SqrtDev
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the standard price deviation from the root mean moving average line in the additional window. The screenshot displays the standard indicator (the lower one) and SqrtDev (the upper one). Parameters SqrtPeriod - root mean line and standard deviation period. SqrtPrice - applied price (drop-down list). BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the download time when applying to a chart and using in programs).
Harmonic 50
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the 5-0 harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the f
Harmonic ABCD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the
Harmonic SWAN
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the White Swan and Black Swan harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. Duri
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Harmonic Cypher
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Cypher harmonic pattern also known as Anti-Butterfly (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangle
MultiTimeFrameZZ
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays ZigZag lines from a higher timeframe (see the example in the screenshot). The red thin line is the current timeframe's ZigZag, while a thicker yellow line is the higher timeframe's one. The indicator is repainted as the data is updated. Parameters Depth, Dev, Back - ZigZag parameters; BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the initial download time and decreases the load when using in an EA); TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (cannot be lower than the current one).
RenkoMaSignals
Sergey Deev
1 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
RenkoMacdSignals
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, use them to plot MACD histogram and provides buy/sell signals: signal of MACD histogram crossing its signal line; signal of MACD histogram crossing the line 0. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficienc
RenkoMaStoch
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
RenkoZigZag
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart and uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, so the indicator can work on any time frame with the same efficiency. This implementation of t
RenkoButterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement, and highlights them based on the Gartley patterns, showing the potential price reversal points. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, s
RenkoMACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the MACD oscillator and determines the divergence conditions (divergences of price movements and oscillator values). The buy/sell signal is formed if the next High/Low price is not confirmed by the oscillator values. The ZigZag indicator is used to evaluate the extremums. Only the last 3 peaks are taken into account (see the screenshot). If peak 1 is higher than peak 2 or peak 3, and at the same time the macd value is lower, then a
RenkoABCD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart and uses them to create ZigZag indicator - trend lines connecting local price movement Highs and Lows. The indicator, in turn, is used to create AB=CD displaying potential price reversal points. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any time
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
RenkoMaPriceChannel
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the moving average, PriceChannel and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. The PriceChannel indicator displays the upper, lo
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Gabriel ...
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Rodrigo da Silva Boa
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