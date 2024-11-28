Haven Key Levels PDH PDL

4.92

The "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL" indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels:

  • DO (Daily Open) — the daily open level.
  • NYM (New York Midnight) — the New York midnight level.
  • PDH (Previous Day High) — the previous day's high.
  • PDL (Previous Day Low) — the previous day's low.
  • WO (Weekly Open) — the weekly open level.
  • MO (Monthly Open) — the monthly open level.
  • PWH (Previous Week High) — the previous week's high.
  • PWL (Previous Week Low) — the previous week's low.
  • CMH (Current Month High) — the current month's high.
  • CML (Current Month Low) — the current month's low.
  • PMH (Previous Month High) — the previous month's high.
  • PML (Previous Month Low) — the previous month's low.

Other products -> HERE.

Customization Features:

  1. Line Color and Width Selection:

    • Customize colors for levels: NYM, DO, WO, MO, PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, CMH, CML, PMH, PML.
    • Adjust line thickness.

  2. Level Visibility Management:

    • Enable or disable the display of lines for levels: NYM, PDH, PDL, DO, WO, MO, PWH, PWL, CMH, CML, PMH, PML.
    • Display a vertical line for DO.
    • Option to show lines for the current day only.

  3. Vertical Line Style Settings:

    • Define the vertical line style for DO (e.g., dotted, solid).

  4. Price Display Near Lines:

    • Show prices for NYM and DO levels.
    • Set price visibility for other levels.
    • Change the font size of price labels.

  5. Historical Data Depth Configuration:

    • Specify the number of days for historical data analysis.
    • Adjust the line offset from the current price by a specified number of minutes.

A simple and informative way to track important price levels during a trading session.


Reviews 15
69009171
14
69009171 2026.08.08 09:46 
 

Great indicator, multiple time frames in one chart, thank you.

Chafik Benarrioua
148
Chafik Benarrioua 2026.07.27 10:51 
 

well done

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2026.02.05 18:14 
 

Great! Accurate daily level calculations (24hr markets); No repainting (lines stay fixed); Clean design (red PDH, green PDL); Shows historical levels (identify recurring zones) Minor Suggestion: Optional weekly/monthly levels (PWH/PWL, PMH/PML) for multi-timeframe reference. Tested 8+ PDH/PDL indicators - this is the ONLY one that works correctly. Would pay 5× current price. Essential tool!

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69009171
14
69009171 2026.08.08 09:46 
 

Great indicator, multiple time frames in one chart, thank you.

Chafik Benarrioua
148
Chafik Benarrioua 2026.07.27 10:51 
 

well done

Doepie01
84
Doepie01 2026.06.30 16:05 
 

Great indicator. Thank you very much

Дмитрий Мелюхов
193
Дмитрий Мелюхов 2026.06.23 19:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

40781669
24
40781669 2026.06.16 12:21 
 

C'est un excellent indicateur tres efficace pour tracer les niveaux de PDH et PDL.

Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2026.02.05 18:14 
 

Great! Accurate daily level calculations (24hr markets); No repainting (lines stay fixed); Clean design (red PDH, green PDL); Shows historical levels (identify recurring zones) Minor Suggestion: Optional weekly/monthly levels (PWH/PWL, PMH/PML) for multi-timeframe reference. Tested 8+ PDH/PDL indicators - this is the ONLY one that works correctly. Would pay 5× current price. Essential tool!

449026
134
449026 2025.12.01 03:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lekhusik
14
lekhusik 2025.10.22 11:08 
 

Good

Modestas.OK
14
Modestas.OK 2025.06.19 16:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 12:11 
 

great product

Sebastian Podeswa
335
Sebastian Podeswa 2025.05.05 06:20 
 

Nice indicator, thank you a lot. would be cool to have the option to extend the lines to the current candle

Maksim Tarutin
89126
Reply from developer Maksim Tarutin 2025.05.05 06:29
Thanks for the feedback.
Set the parameter “Shift in Minutes from Current Price for Lines” = 0 and the lines will be up to the current candle.
Mary Gomes
361
Mary Gomes 2025.04.17 02:14 
 

Awesome Indicator Thank you so much

Nimacr7
14
Nimacr7 2025.04.08 13:07 
 

Thanks ,Nice and simple

Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
1340
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2025.03.07 18:42 
 

I really like this indicator. Great addition to some of my indicators

ubaidah
69
ubaidah 2025.02.09 12:49 
 

excellent indicateur

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