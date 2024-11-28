Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
- Indicators
-
Maksim Tarutin🔷 MQL5 Developer | Haven
------------------------------------------------------------
I develop trading tools for MetaTrader 5, including indicators, utilities, and Expert Advisors.
My main areas of interest are market structure, liquidity, price action, volatility, and systematic trading.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 17 June 2025
The "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL" indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels:
- DO (Daily Open) — the daily open level.
- NYM (New York Midnight) — the New York midnight level.
- PDH (Previous Day High) — the previous day's high.
- PDL (Previous Day Low) — the previous day's low.
- WO (Weekly Open) — the weekly open level.
- MO (Monthly Open) — the monthly open level.
- PWH (Previous Week High) — the previous week's high.
- PWL (Previous Week Low) — the previous week's low.
- CMH (Current Month High) — the current month's high.
- CML (Current Month Low) — the current month's low.
- PMH (Previous Month High) — the previous month's high.
- PML (Previous Month Low) — the previous month's low.
Other products -> HERE.
Customization Features:
-
Line Color and Width Selection:
- Customize colors for levels: NYM, DO, WO, MO, PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, CMH, CML, PMH, PML.
- Adjust line thickness.
-
Level Visibility Management:
- Enable or disable the display of lines for levels: NYM, PDH, PDL, DO, WO, MO, PWH, PWL, CMH, CML, PMH, PML.
- Display a vertical line for DO.
- Option to show lines for the current day only.
-
Vertical Line Style Settings:
- Define the vertical line style for DO (e.g., dotted, solid).
-
Price Display Near Lines:
- Show prices for NYM and DO levels.
- Set price visibility for other levels.
- Change the font size of price labels.
-
Historical Data Depth Configuration:
- Specify the number of days for historical data analysis.
- Adjust the line offset from the current price by a specified number of minutes.
A simple and informative way to track important price levels during a trading session.
Great indicator, multiple time frames in one chart, thank you.