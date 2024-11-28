The "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL" indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels:

DO (Daily Open) — the daily open level.

— the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight) — the New York midnight level.

— the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High) — the previous day's high.

— the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low) — the previous day's low.

— the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open) — the weekly open level.

— the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open) — the monthly open level.

— the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High) — the previous week's high.

— the previous week's high. PWL (Previous Week Low) — the previous week's low.

— the previous week's low. CMH (Current Month High) — the current month's high.

— the current month's high. CML (Current Month Low) — the current month's low.

— the current month's low. PMH (Previous Month High) — the previous month's high.

— the previous month's high. PML (Previous Month Low) — the previous month's low.

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Customization Features:

Line Color and Width Selection: Customize colors for levels: NYM, DO, WO, MO, PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, CMH, CML, PMH, PML.

Adjust line thickness. Level Visibility Management: Enable or disable the display of lines for levels: NYM, PDH, PDL, DO, WO, MO, PWH, PWL, CMH, CML, PMH, PML.

Display a vertical line for DO.

Option to show lines for the current day only. Vertical Line Style Settings: Define the vertical line style for DO (e.g., dotted, solid). Price Display Near Lines: Show prices for NYM and DO levels.

and levels. Set price visibility for other levels.

Change the font size of price labels. Historical Data Depth Configuration: Specify the number of days for historical data analysis.

Adjust the line offset from the current price by a specified number of minutes.

A simple and informative way to track important price levels during a trading session.



