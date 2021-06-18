Multi indicator divergence MT5

4.8

The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it's the first zone test and that there are at least 30 bars before the zone was tested.

Features

  • Can detect divergences for the following oscillators/indicators: MACD, OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, ATR, OBV, Composite index, MFI and Momentum. Only one oscillator/indicator can be selected.
  • Draws solid lines for regular/classical (potential reversal) divergences and dashed lines for hidden (trend continuation) divergences. The lines are drawn on the chart as well as in the indicator window.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Reviews 58
EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.07 23:53 
 

Bom indicador, obrigado.

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.12.25 07:27 
 

Very usefull indicator that safes me a lot of time. Many Thanks

Samuel Makumbe
194
Samuel Makumbe 2025.09.01 06:54 
 

Such wonderful system, i prefer to use it on higher timeframes 1hr, with default settings. Also with proper risk management, am telling you you'll go far. Buy the paid one with alerts.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Supply Demand levels
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the paid version which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone and light for broken zone . The p
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Multi oscillator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.73 (11)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. The indicator comes with a fully functional Expert Advisor. The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. It has a RSI, Bollinger Bands and ATR filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to
Supply Demand levels MT4
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the   paid version   which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone   and light for broken zone .
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Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert MT5
Jan Flodin
4.85 (13)
Indicators
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Candle shift for alert: Default is 1. Setting it to 0 will alert you on color change on the current candle. This should be regarded as a pending (uncon
FREE
Triple Moving Average EA MT4
Jan Flodin
5 (4)
Experts
Please if possible consider buying the MT5 version   which offers more functionaIity . I also recommend you to read the product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers. This Expert advisor's (EA) main strategy is to place trades when 3 moving averages (MA) are in consecutive alignment and at a certain distance from each other (it can be used for instance for a not very well known strategy used by some institutional traders, which involves the
Double divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
4 (7)
Indicators
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert
Jan Flodin
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one bar in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Wait for candle close: 'true' or 'false'. Setting it to 'true' will delay the alert to the opening of the bar following the bar where the color change occurred.
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Flosoft Supply Demand MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Indicators
Probably among the top indicators offered here on the market in terms of value for money. I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It has support  for one nested zones (zones on one other time frame than the current)  which will also be drawn on the chart and involve ale
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.4 (10)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers filters for RSI overbought/oversold, candle patterns (pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star, three line strike) and divergences (MACD, OsMA, Awesome (AO), RSI, CCI, Stochastic) whic
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers RSI, pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star filters as well divergence filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator can also be used
Multi indicator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
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Flosoft Supply Demand MT4
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Please if possible consider buying the   MT5 version  which at the moment offers more functionaIity. I also recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It is possible to use RSI, vo
Moving average crossover scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.86 (7)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment) when the MACD main line crosses th
Double divergence scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
Pennants and triangles scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern  DOES NOT  appear very often on higher timeframes. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
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Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Indicators
Features This is an indicator that recognizes a special type of Inside Bar formation which is formed by a Master candle followed by 4 smaller candles (please see the strategy explanation below). Plots buy/sell stop lines on the chart as well as well as take profit and stop loss levels. The TP/SL levels are based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Object colors are changeable. Sends you a real-time alert when a Master candle formation is identified - sound / pop-up / email / push notifica
Pinbar scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types
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Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
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Jan Flodin
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Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/Evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three line strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. App
Three line candle scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
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I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi symbol and multi time frame indicator scans for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshot for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) Bullish and bearish Three line strike (reversal pattern) The patterns do not appear very often on higher
Moving average crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
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Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment). when the MACD main line crosses t
Multi oscillator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.67 (3)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for p
Multi oscillator divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (6)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter
Stochastics crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
Averaging down EA
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Experts
This cost averaging Expert advisor (EA) places additional trades in the same direction as the original (manually opened) order when the price goes against you. It can be used as a grid system or as pure martingale system (exponential increasing of lot size) or smoothed martingale (for instance linear increasing of the lot size). Due to the risk involved, this EA is more suitable for intermediate to advanced traders who are well aware of how to handle risk management and trading an already profit
Trend dashboard
Jan Flodin
1 (1)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
Divergence dashboard
Jan Flodin
4.64 (11)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
Trend reversal dashboard
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator sends an alert when one or more trend reversal candle patterns have been identified on several time frames. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this
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EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.07 23:53 
 

Bom indicador, obrigado.

chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.02.23 04:49 
 

Can You please just add Instant Alert when Arrow Paints.

Jan Flodin
143311
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2026.02.24 08:03
Hello and thanks for the review :-)
Unfortunately the alert functions is only available in the paid version of this indicator and I would like to keep it this way. My apologies.
HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.12.25 07:27 
 

Very usefull indicator that safes me a lot of time. Many Thanks

Samuel Makumbe
194
Samuel Makumbe 2025.09.01 06:54 
 

Such wonderful system, i prefer to use it on higher timeframes 1hr, with default settings. Also with proper risk management, am telling you you'll go far. Buy the paid one with alerts.

Kran5
784
Kran5 2025.06.23 18:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:38 
 

works for me

Spyro
96
Spyro 2025.06.05 19:41 
 

Great work, Thank you :-)

vlad-techno
14
vlad-techno 2025.04.26 08:25 
 

Нет четкого представления по возникающим сигналам. Очень много ложных сигналов.

Jan Flodin
143311
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2025.04.26 08:37
For a higher probability I can recommend you to use my Supply demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it's the first zone test and that there are at least 30 bars before the zone was tested. Set SL above/below the zone.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130894
1117525
64
1117525 2025.04.06 01:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arpit Sharma
483
Arpit Sharma 2024.12.10 08:58 
 

One of the Best. Can You please just add Instant Alert when Arrow Paints. I am waiting for that version.

Jan Flodin
143311
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2024.12.10 20:18
Hello and thanks for the review. The instant alerts are available only in the paid version of this indicator. I do not plan to add it in this free version. My apologies.
Kenneth Raggs
78
Kenneth Raggs 2024.11.23 12:36 
 

good tool

Fred Fourie
28
Fred Fourie 2024.10.17 03:16 
 

Still in testing stages on options but so far good

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 19:21 
 

ok

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153807
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.22 01:21 
 

Muito bem feito este indicador e é muito facil automatizar os sinais, graças as setas que são mostradas no ocilador, parabéns pelo trabalho incrível!!

greenmto
64
greenmto 2024.08.02 09:30 
 

I like it.

liken0908
179
liken0908 2024.07.21 07:46 
 

Hello, buddy, I would like to ask, can I use ea to write and read your Multi indicator divergence MT5 indicator signal? Please tell me how to read it and where the buffer is. I think your signal indicator is very good. I want to learn and test it. Please give me some advice. Thank you.

How can I purchase your paid indicator so that it can be read through the buffer?

Jan Flodin
143311
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2024.07.22 19:55
Hello, there is a code example at the end of the product's blog explaining access the values from an EA.
Best regards,
Jan
dereckn
24
dereckn 2024.07.10 10:49 
 

great

petrus edhi Santoso
34
petrus edhi Santoso 2024.07.01 05:11 
 

👍👍👍

znshshi
82
znshshi 2024.06.24 13:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
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