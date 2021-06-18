Multi indicator divergence MT5

The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it's the first zone test and that there are at least 30 bars before the zone was tested.

Features



Can detect divergences for the following oscillators/indicators: MACD, OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, ATR, OBV, Composite index, MFI and Momentum. Only one oscillator/indicator can be selected.

MACD, OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, ATR, OBV, Composite index, MFI and Momentum. Only one oscillator/indicator can be selected. Draws solid lines for regular/classical (potential reversal) divergences and dashed lines for hidden (trend continuation) divergences. The lines are drawn on the chart as well as in the indicator window.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.