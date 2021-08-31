Half ma

The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filter


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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Rsi ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicators
modification of the Rsi ma indicator. Added a filter-the trend indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA). You can also now set the character code (from the Wingdings font) for the arrows and the offset of the arrows. The 'Rsi ma' indicator draws two indicator buffers using the DRAW_ARROW drawing style. The 'Oversold' buffer is drawn when the indicator LEAVES the oversold zone and the iMA is under the price, and the 'Overbought' buffer is drawn when the indicator LEAVES the overbought zone and the iMA
Marik moving average
Artem Svistunov
Indicators
The marik_moving average signal indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is built on the interaction of the fast and slow moving Hull. The moving average is known for the fact that the lag of the indicator, characteristic of moving averages, is minimized in it. The marik_moving average signal indicator for MT5 at the intersection of the "Fast" and "Slow" lines displays a signal that is regarded as a likely price reversal.
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