Important Lines

4.88

This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators.


Why certain lines are important

Preday high and low: These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a daily range.

Prehour high and low: Are watched by breakout traders who trade in the hourly chart. The opening range breakout strategy (see Toby Crabel) uses the hourly range of the past hourly candle and trades the breakout at the market opening. Placing stop loss near the hour lines may be very effective.

Pivot Points: Pivots stem from the former pit traders who needed a quick and rough orientation of the situation of the price. Today still many traders look at these points. When trading, the pivot point, the supports (s1, s2, s3) or resistances (r1, r2, r3) cause the price to slow down or even turn.


Calculation Methods

Pivots:

Pivot Point = (high + close + low)/3 (preday)

r1 = (2 * pivot) - low

s1 = (2 * pivot) - high

r2 = pivot + (r1 - s1)

r3 = high + (2* (pivot - low))

s2 = pivot - (r1 - s1)

s3 = low - (2*(high - pivot));


All the other lines are derived from the history of MetaTrader 5.


Customization

The colors of the lines and labels can be customized.

  • pivotColor
  • s1Color
  • s2Color
  • s3Color
  • r1Color
  • r2Color
  • r3Color
  • lowH1Color
  • hiH1Color
  • PDHColor
  • PDLColor
  • PDCColor


Why did I program this indicator

As I started with MetaTrader 5 about a year ago I did not find any matching indicator. As I used it every day, I thought that it could be of use for other traders too.

This indicator is used in conjunction of my Opening Range Breakout robot I will publish soon. I plan to make this indicator "speaking". So it will be possible to "trade what you see and hear".


Issues and disclaimer

I use this indicator for about half a year, in general, it runs well.

On Mondays it might show wrong numbers, it might be, that it takes data from Saturday.

There is no guarantee for this product in no way.


12.7.2018, Terence V. Gronowski "SwissTrader"

Reviews 36
Kukiriza Hilda
23
Kukiriza Hilda 2026.03.03 16:27 
 

allow me to thank you.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:01 
 

ok

Ionut Funduianu
232
Ionut Funduianu 2023.11.30 15:06 
 

Very useful indicator, great job!

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Kukiriza Hilda
23
Kukiriza Hilda 2026.03.03 16:27 
 

allow me to thank you.

Andres Suut
43
Andres Suut 2026.02.08 14:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Enver Kurt
265
Enver Kurt 2025.08.06 17:41 
 

Hello, first of all, you have made a very useful indicator, thank you very much for that. But the legend looks confusing because the names are on top of the candle. You need to open up between the candle and the line description, I look forward to the change you will make.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:01 
 

ok

Ionut Funduianu
232
Ionut Funduianu 2023.11.30 15:06 
 

Very useful indicator, great job!

amin13eko
434
amin13eko 2023.07.13 17:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

diamondfx360
30
diamondfx360 2023.01.10 11:24 
 

Thanks for coding this been looking for such .

drzocker
162
drzocker 2023.01.08 09:30 
 

Gute arbeit

Gyorgy Nesztor Szanto
34
Gyorgy Nesztor Szanto 2022.11.04 19:46 
 

Excelente aporte, muchas gracias. Sólo comentar que, con la actualización No. 3484 del 3 de noviembre de 2022 de MT5 todas las leyendas "R3, R2, Hi H1, etc., al cambiar de tamaño el cuadro del chart (reducir su tamaño o aumentar) se desconfigura y no queda debajo de sus lineas correspondientes. Las lineas en sí estan bien, es sólo el texto que los acompaña. ¡Saludos!

vvm-55
135
vvm-55 2022.10.17 11:02 
 

Ich bin zufrieden

roket52
14
roket52 2022.09.22 04:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2022.09.03 10:31 
 

Sehr nützlich und präzise. Dankende Grüße in die Schweiz

Kflynn
34
Kflynn 2022.05.28 14:15 
 

Excellent indicator.

Lully
118
Lully 2022.02.06 01:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gr8aarkays
27
gr8aarkays 2021.12.11 08:06 
 

Amazing lines, working perfect

Evgeny Belyaev
92459
Evgeny Belyaev 2021.09.24 17:30 
 

Good indicator

PrincipeRk
34
PrincipeRk 2021.09.12 00:38 
 

Buen complemento de indicadores

Souq
25
Souq 2021.07.13 15:43 
 

Amazing! Congratulations! 👍👍

Michael Schneider
1068
Michael Schneider 2021.07.07 22:28 
 

I like it. Makes trading much simpler

Rogerio1985
387
Rogerio1985 2021.05.25 03:03 
 

Muito bom mesmo!!!

12
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