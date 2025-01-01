UPD1 Impulse Shadow
- Indicators
- Vitaliy Kuznetsov
- Version: 3.82
- Updated: 1 January 2025
- Activations: 20
The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility.
Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size.
The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level.
In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet.
Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on separately.
Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1.
Trading Patterns:
+ Retest by trend.
+ False breakout.
+ Other.
EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ...
M15, M30, H1.
Input parameters.
Main.
Bars Count – the number of bars to display.
ATR Period - number of candlesticks to calculate volatility.
ATR Coeff Shadow (0 - Off) – shadow size coefficient (relative to the average volatility candle).
ATR Coeff Impulse (0 - Off) – wave size coefficient (filter for shadows that are searched only in waves exceeding the specified coefficient, where 1 is the average calculated wave).
Max Line Length - the maximum length of the level in bars.
Min Line Length - the minimum length of the level in bars.
Stop Line - search for a fractal breakout by the nearest shadow or ignoring all shadows except the signal one.
Visual Settings.
Shadow Arrow Visual - display all shadows or only those that crossed the fractal.
Shadow Arrow Code - shadow icon code.
Shadow Arrow Indent Coeff - icon indentation coefficient.
Shadow Arrow Size - icon size.
Shadow Arrow UP Color - the color of the top icon.
Shadow Arrow DN Color - the color of the lower icon.
False Breakout Color UP Line (None - Chameleon) - the color of the level above.
False Breakout Color DN Line (None - Chameleon) - the color of the level from below.
Chameleon Line Color, % - offset of the level brightness color if no color is selected.
False Breakout Line Width - level thickness.
Dashboard Settings.
Dashboard – enable/disable multi-currency multi-time frame dashboard.
Scan Bars - how many bars in the history to monitor after the found shadow.
Dashboard Zoom % (0 - auto) - scaling the dashboard visual.
Color Theme - automatic or manual selection of the panel color theme (light and dark).
Symbol List – A list of symbols. You can enter any tools separated by commas.
View M1-D1 – enable/disable a specific timeframe.
Notification Settings.
Alert - enable/disable the alert block.
Current Chart – alert only on the current chart, ignoring dashboard signals.
Dashboard List – alert when new signals appear in the dashboard.
Alert Shadow - honk when a shadow is found.
Alert Shadow Cross Level - signal when the shadow of a fractal intersects (in priority).
Alert Work Time - the time frame in which the alert will work.
Alert Pop Up - enable/disable the alert pop-up window.
Alert Push - enable/disable notification on the phone.
Alert E-mail - enable/disable sending alerts to e-mail.
Alert Sound - enable/disable the alert sound.
Alert Sound Name - the name of the sound file.
