UPD1 Impulse Shadow

The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility.

Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size.

The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level.

In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet.

Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on separately.

Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1.





Trading Patterns:

+ Retest by trend.

+ False breakout.

+ Other.





EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ...

M15, M30, H1.





Input parameters.





Main.

Bars Count – the number of bars to display.

ATR Period - number of candlesticks to calculate volatility.

ATR Coeff Shadow (0 - Off) – shadow size coefficient (relative to the average volatility candle).

ATR Coeff Impulse (0 - Off) – wave size coefficient (filter for shadows that are searched only in waves exceeding the specified coefficient, where 1 is the average calculated wave).

Max Line Length - the maximum length of the level in bars.

Min Line Length - the minimum length of the level in bars.

Stop Line - search for a fractal breakout by the nearest shadow or ignoring all shadows except the signal one.