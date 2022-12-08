UPD1 Trend Direction

This indicator is used to display the places of the flat and trend. The construction is based on an oscillator. It is used as an additional filter, both for trading on a regular chart and for binary options. Flat places are used in the UPD1 Volume Cluster indicator for trading according to the concept of smart money

The built-in alert signals the places of the greatest overbought/oversold.

Input parameters.

Main Settings.

Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the trend direction will be drawn.

Period - select the oscillator period.

Start Flat After Bar - how many bars should I ignore after the trend ends to start drawing a flat.



Visual. Color - auto or manual. Floor Color - if the color is set "manually", then you can set your own colors. Histo Width (0 - Auto) - select the thickness of the histogram or set the automatic mode.

Alert Settings. Alert - enable / disable notification settings. Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active. Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup. Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone. Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification. Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification. Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.



