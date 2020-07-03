CyberZingFx Volume Plus

4.94

Advanced version of CyberZingFx Volume Plus, the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With an additional strategy and price action dot signals that enhances its effectiveness, this indicator offers a superior trading experience for professionals and beginners alike.

The CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version combines the power of volume analysis and historical price data with an additional strategy, resulting in even more precise and reliable signals for potential market reversals. It provides highly accurate buy and sell arrows, giving you the confidence to enter and exit trades with ease. The addition of price action dot signals further enhances the accuracy of the tool, allowing traders to make more informed decisions.

This indicator still displays the volume BUY and SELL power values on the right side of the chart, allowing you to gauge the strength of the market movements. Customizable alerts can be set at different levels, alerting you to potential market reversals at crucial times. The Alert High value displays the most recent alert value, providing valuable insights into potential market reversals.

Important :- This Indicator repaints. So make trading strategy combining other indicators.

It is important to note that the CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version may repaint, so it is best used in combination with other indicators to develop a comprehensive trading strategy. For the best results, consider using it alongside the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator, which provides accurate market reversal signals.

One of the most significant enhancements of the CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version is the highly accurate buy and sell arrows, which are generated using an additional strategy. This feature enables traders to make informed decisions by providing accurate signals for potential market reversals.

This indicator excels at catching peak reversal prices in high timeframes, making it an essential tool for traders looking to maximize their profits. It has received excellent ratings and reviews from satisfied customers, making it a trusted tool for traders seeking an advanced and highly accurate trading experience.

Overall, the CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version is the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With its advanced strategy, customizable alerts, and additional features, this indicator provides the most accurate and reliable signals for potential market reversals, giving traders the confidence to make profitable trading decisions.


Best to find market reversals.

Best used with CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator which shows accurate market reversalshttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42305


After Downloading send me a message to get CyberZingFx Chart Switcher Tool which is very useful tool for traders to switch between multiple charts without opening multiple chart windows


Alert Settings

  • Popup Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Sound Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Email Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Mobile Notification for BUY and SELL signals





Reviews 18
vincenzo1964
1215
vincenzo1964 2025.09.24 02:42 
 

Straordinario, essenziale e affidabile. Usato con il markets reversal alert e meravith sono una macchina da guerra.

tomaszroman26
161
tomaszroman26 2024.05.19 22:21 
 

great additional tool.

mgl5fjn
752
mgl5fjn 2023.03.06 13:55 
 

just to the point effektive in conjunktion with daily, weekly and monthly support and resist, very useful!

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libra1965
148
libra1965 2025.12.27 16:31 
 

This indicator helps me a lot in my strategy. I am using it not only in reversal in HTF but also in trend continuation in LTF. Thanks mate.

vincenzo1964
1215
vincenzo1964 2025.09.24 02:42 
 

Straordinario, essenziale e affidabile. Usato con il markets reversal alert e meravith sono una macchina da guerra.

tomaszroman26
161
tomaszroman26 2024.05.19 22:21 
 

great additional tool.

mgl5fjn
752
mgl5fjn 2023.03.06 13:55 
 

just to the point effektive in conjunktion with daily, weekly and monthly support and resist, very useful!

Trusow
315
Trusow 2022.07.30 21:27 
 

Beat indicator on the market. It cost $125 for a reason. Make the small investment and it will reward you. Use it wisely as it is great at predicting tops and bottoms too

deimy
553
deimy 2022.01.05 03:32 
 

One of the best Volume indicators

Oscar Gomez Fuente
429
Oscar Gomez Fuente 2021.12.27 13:56 
 

Amazing indicator!. Do you have anyupdate when it is going to be ready for MT5?

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2021.09.26 07:18 
 

Great tool , simply amazing

MILAD ORANGI
117
MILAD ORANGI 2021.06.28 19:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

maykelmax
326
maykelmax 2021.05.25 22:22 
 

After installing the indicator in the demo version on my platform, I tested various settings of this indicator. After testing, I had no doubts about purchasing the full version. Now I do not trade without this indicator because with optimal settings I did not have a losing trade after the signal. (with time, it will probably appear because it is only the market). I highly recommend this indicator but use Fibonacci levels and good Pivot Points indicator for it. It also works with harmonic patterns. I could write a lot, but if you don't find out for yourself, my words will be useless. To sum up - a very good indicator, with a clear conscience I can say that I am a bit shocked that this is how it works. I recommend and give 10 stars in the review. and only 5 in the tag, because that's all I can select. Good luck and have a lot of green pips.

Jason Crossan
381
Jason Crossan 2021.04.27 16:17 
 

I find the indicator very useful for possible trend reversals. Could author provide settings listing. Trying to understand each setting parameter to customize usage

Florin Dumitru
92
Florin Dumitru 2021.02.25 11:23 
 

Is a good indicator along with other indicators for trend confirmation . Thank you Afsal for all ! You make a good job ! Good luck !

Energybias
137
Energybias 2021.02.22 14:40 
 

A very good indicator for seeing changes in direction

boro50
39
boro50 2021.02.15 11:10 
 

llevo tiempo utilizando este indicador en demo y da muy buenas entradas he comprado la version de pago mejor porque no deja el hueco del volumen lo da al momento lo recomiendo .

YHW1022221880
170
YHW1022221880 2021.02.04 13:53 
 

The metrics are pretty good

777Luckytrader777
47
777Luckytrader777 2021.02.04 01:07 
 

A very useful indicator. The combination with the trend indicator gives a good profit.

Uwe Schubert
865
Uwe Schubert 2021.01.27 08:49 
 

One of the best Volume indicators, hard to find indeed.

TheKraken101
194
TheKraken101 2020.07.28 12:30 
 

One of the best indicators I’ve seen, very good to implement in any strategy 👌

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