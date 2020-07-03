Advanced version of CyberZingFx Volume Plus, the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With an additional strategy and price action dot signals that enhances its effectiveness, this indicator offers a superior trading experience for professionals and beginners alike.

The CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version combines the power of volume analysis and historical price data with an additional strategy, resulting in even more precise and reliable signals for potential market reversals. It provides highly accurate buy and sell arrows, giving you the confidence to enter and exit trades with ease. The addition of price action dot signals further enhances the accuracy of the tool, allowing traders to make more informed decisions.

This indicator still displays the volume BUY and SELL power values on the right side of the chart, allowing you to gauge the strength of the market movements. Customizable alerts can be set at different levels, alerting you to potential market reversals at crucial times. The Alert High value displays the most recent alert value, providing valuable insights into potential market reversals.

Important :- This Indicator repaints. So make trading strategy combining other indicators.



It is important to note that the CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version may repaint, so it is best used in combination with other indicators to develop a comprehensive trading strategy. For the best results, consider using it alongside the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator, which provides accurate market reversal signals.

One of the most significant enhancements of the CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version is the highly accurate buy and sell arrows, which are generated using an additional strategy. This feature enables traders to make informed decisions by providing accurate signals for potential market reversals.

This indicator excels at catching peak reversal prices in high timeframes, making it an essential tool for traders looking to maximize their profits. It has received excellent ratings and reviews from satisfied customers, making it a trusted tool for traders seeking an advanced and highly accurate trading experience.

Overall, the CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version is the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With its advanced strategy, customizable alerts, and additional features, this indicator provides the most accurate and reliable signals for potential market reversals, giving traders the confidence to make profitable trading decisions.





Best to find market reversals.

Best used with CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator which shows accurate market reversals- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42305





After Downloading send me a message to get CyberZingFx Chart Switcher Tool which is very useful tool for traders to switch between multiple charts without opening multiple chart windows





Alert Settings

Popup Alert for BUY and SELL signals

Sound Alert for BUY and SELL signals

Email Alert for BUY and SELL signals

Mobile Notification for BUY and SELL signals















