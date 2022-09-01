UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard

5

The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals.


Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels.


A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts.

In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard.


Input parameters.


Main Settings.

Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work.

RSI Period – oscillator period.

RSI Level – the level of the oscillator. The oscillator goes between 0 and 100. If you select 10, the signal will be above 10 and below 90.

RSI Applied Price.

Repeat Signal.

Enable – all repeated signals will be with arrows/icons.

No Signal – all repeated ones will be ignored.


Visual Arrows.

Sell Code – the code number of the Sell RSI icon.

Sell Color – the color of the Sell RSI icon.

Buy Code – the code number of the Buy RSI icon.

Buy Color – the color of the Buy RSI icon.

Indent Coeff – indent from the shadow by the volatility coefficient.

Size – icon size.


Dashboard.

Dashboard - enable / disable multicurrency dashboard.

Scan Bars - how many candles to monitor per history.

Dashboard Zoom % (0 -auto) - choose any zoom.

Color Theme - automatic or manual selection of the panel color theme (light and dark).

Symbol Lyst - write down the instruments to be monitored.

View M1-MN - enter the timeframes to be monitored.


Alert Settings.

Alert - enable / disable notification settings.

Current Chart – alert only on the current chart, ignoring dashboard signals.

Dashboard List – alert when new signals appear in the dashboard.

Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.

Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.

Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.

Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.

Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.

Reviews 4
Max
1654
Max 2025.10.18 10:18 
 

great indicator, these all well designed and works perfectly

palocx
27
palocx 2024.03.07 02:36 
 

Very interesting tool.

Interesting to see multiple timeframes at the same time. Would it be possible to code something similar for indexes?

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
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5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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UPD1 Volume BOX
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.94 (16)
Indicators
The indicator displays the horizontal volume profile in the specified area (BOX) and the maximum volume (POC). Product Features. 1. You can use ticks or just price. 2. Adaptive grid spacing (M1-MN). 3. Adaptive high volume (median) search step depending on box size. 4. Automatic chameleon color for box lines and buttons. 5. Multiple boxes, easy to create and delete. 6. 70% volume area (enable in settings). 7. There is an alert for touching the maximum horizontal volume line (POC). 8. VWAP. 9. C
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
UPD1 Volume Pixel
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5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume. On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
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The indicator searches for impulse candles and displays them on the chart. It includes a shadow filter. It also finds breakout levels of Bollinger Bands. You can enable multi-currency dashboard in the settings. Alerting choose between the current chart or the entire list. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Trading patterns: Trend retest. False Breakout. Others. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input parameters. Basic. Bars Count - the number of history bars on which th
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Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
This indicator is used to display the places of the flat and trend. The construction is based on an oscillator. It is used as an additional filter, both for trading on a regular chart and for binary options. Flat places are used in the UPD1 Volume Cluster indicator for trading according to the concept of smart money The built-in alert signals the places of the greatest overbought/oversold. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the trend direction w
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UPD1 Volume Cluster
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.82 (17)
Indicators
The algorithm finds the zones of reduced volatility based on the UPD1 Trend Direction Indicator and builds the maximum horizontal volume based on the UPD1 Volume Box Indicator . As a rule, a strong trend movement occurs when exiting accumulation. If the price has left the accumulation, then it can test its maximum horizontal volume (POC). Smart alerts are available in the settings. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work. Timef
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UPD1 Profile Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
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The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume
UPD1 Volume Footer
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.85 (13)
Indicators
The indicator shows the vertical volume. In the settings there are 2 coefficients for determining high and extreme volume and 1 for determining low volume. A similar algorithm is also used in the UDP1 Volume Pixel indicator . When the specified volume is detected, the histogram is painted in the appropriate color. The width of the histogram is selected automatically, depending on the scale. As a rule, the price reacts to the maximum and minimum volume. But it is necessary to use confirmation si
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UPD1 Volume TimeFrame POC
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The indicator display the maximum horizontal volume on the selected timeframe. Based on the UPD1 Volume Box indicator . The lines can be connected or separated. In the settings, you can enable smart touch alert. Such an indicator will be useful for those who trade according to the market profile and the concept of smart money. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the TF POC will be drawn. Data Source - the time frame from which the ticks will be u
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UPD1 Murrey Math Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
Indicators
Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range. These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics. After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt. You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers. Blog-Link -   Murrey
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UPD1 Watermark MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows any text and any image on the chart, and can also output the information requested by macros. There are three text blocks and one block for images. Available font selection, size, color, indentation and positioning. If you want to brand your screenshots or display the necessary information on a graph, then UPD1 Watermark will be a very useful tool. Description of settings. Text Settings (3 blocks). Text 1, 2, 3 – enter the text and, or a macro. Font Name – write the font n
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UPD1 Pivot Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day . You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula. Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target. Combine with your strategies for successful trading. The levels are drawn using   buffers and displayed on the entire available quote   history. Input parameters. Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default. Show Mid Pivots - M
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UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
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UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
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UPD1 Average True Range Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The Average True Range ( ATR ) is a measure of market volatility over a specified number of days. You should not expect a big continuation move when the price has reached the end of the range. The market is considered to have run out of fuel. If the price has not reached the edge, it still has a range. The indicator formula allows you to calculate High-Low levels both in aggregate and individually. You can also use these levels as support/resistance and target. Input parameters. Start Day - f
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UPD1 Impulse Channel
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5 (8)
Indicators
The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint. It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border. The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout. The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border. Blog-Link -   Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Input parameters. Bars Count - history to display. ATR - average true range period.
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UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low. Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch. Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction. If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point. All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (
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UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
Levels indicator based on the previous day. Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels.  Trading recommendations. Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears. In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit. If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit. If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the se
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UPD1 Impulse Level
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The indicator finds impulse waves on the chart. Analyzes the breakdown of the fractal channel and builds impulse levels . In addition, it finds the alleged places of false breakouts and liquidity grabs . In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard and select any tools and timeframes. Notification Choose between the current schedule or the entire list. There are separate impulse and false breakdown signals. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Trade Patterns: + Retes
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
UPD1 Pin Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
UPD1 Impulse Shadow
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility. Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size. The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level. In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet. Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on s
UPD1 Rails Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows. If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji). This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change. There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger B
UPD1 Engulfing Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (5)
Utilities
Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
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Max
1654
Max 2025.10.18 10:18 
 

great indicator, these all well designed and works perfectly

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46148
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.10.18 10:47
Thank you for the high rating
xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 19:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46148
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.11.21 06:52
Thank you for the high rating
palocx
27
palocx 2024.03.07 02:36 
 

Very interesting tool.

Interesting to see multiple timeframes at the same time. Would it be possible to code something similar for indexes?

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46148
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.03.07 07:18
Thank you for the high rating. Please write ideas and suggestions in comments with screenshots for analysis.
Рустем Нартдинов
70
Рустем Нартдинов 2024.01.27 18:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46148
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.01.27 19:24
Спасибо за высокую оценку!
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