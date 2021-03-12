UPD1 Impulse Level

5

The indicator finds impulse waves on the chart. Analyzes the breakdown of the fractal channel and builds impulse levels.

In addition, it finds the alleged places of false breakouts and liquidity grabs.

In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard and select any tools and timeframes.

Notification Choose between the current schedule or the entire list. There are separate impulse and false breakdown signals.

Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1.


Trade Patterns:

+ Retest on Trend.

+ Fake Breakout on Trend.

+ Other.


EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ...

M15, M30, H1.


Input parameters.


Main.

Bars Count – number of display bars for the indicator.

Coeff Period – the number of candles to calculate the average wave size.

Coeff - is the coefficient of the size of the recoilless wave, which we will consider to be pulsed.


Visual icons.

Impulse End Arow – display the wave end icon.

Impulse End Arow Code – the code of the wave end icon (Wingdings font).

Impulse End Arow Indent Coeff – indentation coefficient.

Impulse End Arow Size - icon size.


Impulse Level Settings.

Impulse Level Visual – type of pulse level visual (rectangle, line).

Rectangle Sensitivity Soeff – rectangle height coefficient.

Impulse Extend Bars - extension of the line after the end of the pulse in bars.

Impulse Level Width - line thickness.

Impulse Level Buy Color - the color of the Buy level.

Impulse Level Sell Color - the color of the Sell level.


False Breakout Settings.

False Breakout Visual - display false breakout lines.

FB Max Line Length - maximum line length to search for.

FB Min Line Length - minimum line length to search for.

FB Stop Line - search for lines before the first touch or ignoring shadows.

FB Line Width - line thickness.

FB Color UP Line (None - Chameleon) - the color of the line on top.

FB Color DN Line (None - Chameleon) - the color of the line from below.

Chameleon, % - line brightness deviation if no color is selected.


Wave Visual Settings.

Worm (Wave) Visual – display the pulse wave as a worm or not. Disabled by default.

Worm Impulse UP Color – the color of the wave directed upwards.

Worm Impulse DN Color – the color of the downward wave.

Worm Impulse Width – the thickness of the worm line.

Worm Impulse Arrow Code – wave ending icon.

Worm Indent Coeff – wave deviation from High-Low prices.

Worm Arrow Size – the size of the wave end icon.


Dashboard Settings.

Dashboard – enable/disable multi-currency multi-time frame dashboard.

Scan Bars - how many bars in the history to monitor after the end of the pulse.

Dashboard Zoom % (0 - auto) - scaling the dashboard visual.

Color Theme - automatic or manual selection of the panel color theme (light and dark).

Symbol List – A list of symbols. You can enter any tools separated by commas.

View M1 - D1 – enable/disable a specific timeframe.


Notification Settings.

Alert - enable/disable the alert block.

Current Chart – alert only on the current chart, ignoring dashboard signals.

Dashboard List – alert when new signals appear in the dashboard.

Wave Impulse - a signal for the current pulse (arrow in the dashboard).

Wave Impulse End - signal for the end of the pulse (icon x).

Wave Impulse False Breakout - signal for a false breakdown (+ icon, priority over the end of the pulse).

Alert Work Time - the time frame in which the alert will work.

Alert Pop Up - enable/disable the alert pop-up window.

Alert Push - enable/disable notification on the phone.

Alert E-mail - enable/disable sending alerts to e-mail.

Alert Sound - enable/disable the alert sound.

Alert Sound Name - the name of the sound file.


    Reviews 8
    Yusuf Hamzah
    948
    Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 07:37 
     

    Simple, useful and good user interface.

    danmar
    2479
    danmar 2023.01.11 11:20 
     

    HI, i have now differents UPD1 indicators, and i am happy (my money less ! but the price is really fair !) my strategy was still with difficulties, near but still late ! that means more risk less profit and also loss. trading with this one is a game changing, i trade this one on trend and reversal and it is very very good for nice entry especially with the very accurate information of Murrey combo, At least these 2 UPD1 indicators (for me it is more!) this brings a success far superior to failures. Well done. Thank you

    Hugoberg888
    127
    Hugoberg888 2022.06.02 12:06 
     

    Excellent indi, the floating dashboard is awesome.

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    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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    The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
    UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (5)
    Utilities
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    UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
    UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
    UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
    Filter:
    Yusuf Hamzah
    948
    Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 07:37 
     

    Simple, useful and good user interface.

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.11.19 08:04
    Thank you for the high rating
    nxasokan
    856
    nxasokan 2023.10.29 19:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.10.30 08:42
    Thank you for the high rating
    danmar
    2479
    danmar 2023.01.11 11:20 
     

    HI, i have now differents UPD1 indicators, and i am happy (my money less ! but the price is really fair !) my strategy was still with difficulties, near but still late ! that means more risk less profit and also loss. trading with this one is a game changing, i trade this one on trend and reversal and it is very very good for nice entry especially with the very accurate information of Murrey combo, At least these 2 UPD1 indicators (for me it is more!) this brings a success far superior to failures. Well done. Thank you

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.01.11 11:52
    Thank you for the detailed review. I'm glad you liked it
    Hugoberg888
    127
    Hugoberg888 2022.06.02 12:06 
     

    Excellent indi, the floating dashboard is awesome.

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.06.02 13:06
    Thank you for the high rating! Products often get better after suggestions for improvement
    intan08
    1388
    intan08 2021.09.01 11:45 
     

    Very pleased, top marks!

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.09.01 13:36
    Thanks!
    iisaii
    102
    iisaii 2021.05.15 05:59 
     

    Good indicator to setup my plan

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.05.15 11:30
    Thank you for your feedback
    OLIVER GYILA
    2531
    OLIVER GYILA 2021.03.18 08:01 
     

    Very good indicator, recommend

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.03.18 09:07
    Thank you, glad you liked it
    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10319
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.14 04:33 
     

    Very good

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.03.14 07:57
    Thanks. This indicator is a good helper for me. I trade mostly false breakouts
    Reply to review