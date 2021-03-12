UPD1 Impulse Level

The indicator finds impulse waves on the chart. Analyzes the breakdown of the fractal channel and builds impulse levels.

In addition, it finds the alleged places of false breakouts and liquidity grabs.

In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard and select any tools and timeframes.

Notification Choose between the current schedule or the entire list. There are separate impulse and false breakdown signals.

Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1.







Trade Patterns:

+ Retest on Trend.

+ Fake Breakout on Trend.

+ Other.





EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ...

M15, M30, H1.





Input parameters.





Main.

Bars Count – number of display bars for the indicator.

Coeff Period – the number of candles to calculate the average wave size.

Coeff - is the coefficient of the size of the recoilless wave, which we will consider to be pulsed.





Visual icons.

Impulse End Arow – display the wave end icon.

Impulse End Arow Code – the code of the wave end icon (Wingdings font).

Impulse End Arow Indent Coeff – indentation coefficient.

Impulse End Arow Size - icon size.





Impulse Level Settings.

Impulse Level Visual – type of pulse level visual (rectangle, line).

Rectangle Sensitivity Soeff – rectangle height coefficient.

Impulse Extend Bars - extension of the line after the end of the pulse in bars.

Impulse Level Width - line thickness.

Impulse Level Buy Color - the color of the Buy level.

Impulse Level Sell Color - the color of the Sell level.





False Breakout Settings.

False Breakout Visual - display false breakout lines.

FB Max Line Length - maximum line length to search for.

FB Min Line Length - minimum line length to search for.

FB Stop Line - search for lines before the first touch or ignoring shadows.

FB Line Width - line thickness.

FB Color UP Line (None - Chameleon) - the color of the line on top.

FB Color DN Line (None - Chameleon) - the color of the line from below.

Chameleon, % - line brightness deviation if no color is selected.





Wave Visual Settings.

Worm (Wave) Visual – display the pulse wave as a worm or not. Disabled by default.

Worm Impulse UP Color – the color of the wave directed upwards.

Worm Impulse DN Color – the color of the downward wave.

Worm Impulse Width – the thickness of the worm line.

Worm Impulse Arrow Code – wave ending icon.

Worm Indent Coeff – wave deviation from High-Low prices.

Worm Arrow Size – the size of the wave end icon.





Dashboard Settings.

Dashboard – enable/disable multi-currency multi-time frame dashboard.

Scan Bars - how many bars in the history to monitor after the end of the pulse.

Dashboard Zoom % (0 - auto) - scaling the dashboard visual.

Color Theme - automatic or manual selection of the panel color theme (light and dark).

Symbol List – A list of symbols. You can enter any tools separated by commas.

View M1 - D1 – enable/disable a specific timeframe.





Notification Settings.

Alert - enable/disable the alert block.

Current Chart – alert only on the current chart, ignoring dashboard signals.

Dashboard List – alert when new signals appear in the dashboard.

Wave Impulse - a signal for the current pulse (arrow in the dashboard).

Wave Impulse End - signal for the end of the pulse (icon x).

Wave Impulse False Breakout - signal for a false breakdown (+ icon, priority over the end of the pulse).

Alert Work Time - the time frame in which the alert will work.

Alert Pop Up - enable/disable the alert pop-up window.

Alert Push - enable/disable notification on the phone.

Alert E-mail - enable/disable sending alerts to e-mail.

Alert Sound - enable/disable the alert sound.

Alert Sound Name - the name of the sound file.



