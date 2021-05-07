Retest and Fake Breakout With UPD1
Trading Strategies

Retest and Fake Breakout With UPD1

7 May 2021, 20:41
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
1
3 937



         

UPD1 Impulse Level MT4               UPD1 Impulse Candle MT4           UPD1 Impulse Shadows MT4


Retest Trading Theory

Let's decide on the designation of what a  retest is.

This concept is directly related to levels.

Let's go gradually. First, let's define what a  level test is.

Test Level

If we get a reaction (bounce) from the top of the chart ( High), then we see a test of the level. In this case, the level is called  resistance.

If there is a low  test, then this level is support.

The more touches, the stronger the potential retest pattern in the future.


Breakout Level

This is followed by a breakout of the level. And pay attention to the  breakout candle.

It should be preferably a large ( impulse)  candle that closes behind the level.


Retest Level

The culmination will be a level test from the back. This is a  retest.

Perhaps a good retest should not be too small or too large.

Fast tests and too sweeping tests can turn out to be a  fake breakout.

Analyze the graphics, find working examples and define the concept  - good retest.


Fractal Level Impulse

If a fractal level is broken by an impulse movement, then we consider it an  impulse level.


Impulse Levels

Schematic representation in the figure. And don't trade level breakouts.  Wait for retest.


Impulse levels on chart

The chart shows the  UPD1 Impulse Level indicator. The  cross shows the  end of the impulse.

Rectangles are drawn on the breakout of fractal levels.



With the help of a  dashboard, you can follow the incoming signals.

A cross signal indicating the end of an impulse is formed as a  fractal.

As soon as the candle to the right has closed, we get a signal.

This allows us to  analyze the situation in a timely manner.



An  arrow signal shows us that we are in  impulse motion.  Clicking on the dashboard automatically  switches charts.



If the entry point is on the border of the  channel against its slope, then we  skip such an entry point.

Trade with the trend!

After a channel breakout, it is allowed to look for an entry point against the trend.



If the price is in a visible  horizontal range (box), then do not trade on the edge, fake breakouts often occur there.

If the price has confidently  broken through the  box and made a  retest, then this is a  good pattern.



The presence of an entry point on a  trend line is an  amplifying signal.



A  reverse retest is also a good pattern if the price has fixed behind a  broken trend line / channel.

Quite often, this pattern looks like a  head and shoulders / double bottom / mirror level / RU3 (TS Sniper).


Divergence

Divergence - movement fading, trend weakening.

Therefore, trading  retests along the trend should be careful or  excluded.



Also,  do not trade against a large (impulse) candle. This could be the start of a new trend movement.

On the chart, such candles are shown in red and blue (indicator UPD1 Impulse Candle)




Displaying  impulse candles allows you to better see the picture of  trend movements.

The  levels (dots) that appear from impulse candles can also be used for  retests.


Impulse candle VS Bollinger Bands

Dotted levels are formed at the places where the impulse candlestick  broke through the  Bollinger bands.

It is a very popular indicator used by thousands of traders. Therefore, these bands breakdown sites carry a high volume ( cluster).


Stronger Candle Level

The further the candle closes after the breakout, the more significant the resulting level.


Fake Breakout Trading Theory

False Breakout

A  fake breakout is a  breakout and level  return.

This usually happens quickly, but there are also complex breakouts in the form of price files.

This formation often occurs in flat.

The picture shows two simple and one complex false breakout.


Fake breakout by trend

A  fake breakout with a  trend is rare, but it is a  stable good pattern.



Using the indicator  UPD1 Impulse Level, you can  easily find a fake breakout pattern.

For this purpose, a separate module has been made in the new version 3 of the indicator.

If the impulse ends behind the fractal level, then a thin level line is displayed.

In the multi-currency dashboard, instead of "x" there will be "+"

It is advisable to trade on trend or against trend with a small take profit up to the border of the visible channel.



Fake breakout patterns work well on horizontal flat borders.

Moreover, if we do not see impulse levels, then a flat is formed.


When the indicator detects a potential false breakdown, there will be a "+" signal in the dashboard


Fake breakout by impulse candle

We can also  find fake breakouts using the  UPD1 impulse Candle indicator.

If we  break through the level with an  impulse candlestick and then  return beyond the level with an  impulse candlestick, then we have a  fake breakout.


Fake breakout candle variation

Possible  different variations of the pattern.

The presence of a  small candlestick between impulse candles  strengthens the pattern.

Trading along the  trend or at the  channel border inward.



Fake breakout in range on chart with UPD1 Impulse Candle Indicator

On the chart, examples of  trading patterns at the borders of the  box inward.



The chart shows a  good example of a fake trend breakout. Moreover, it can be seen in two indicators at once.


Another way to find a false breakout is shadows. The UPD1 Impulse Shadow indicator will help us in this.

The rules are the same, we are looking for patterns in a wide flat and on trend.


If the shadow has crossed the fractal, then we will see the "+" icon in the multi-currency dashboard.

The numbers show how many candles have passed after the signal.


According to the strategy, it is more important to understand which signals we should skip.

For example, an exit from a narrow accumulation can create a recoilless movement, as well as a large candle and arc acceleration 


By correctly combining the market structure / context, retest and false breakout signals, you can come to a  profitable trade.

Any skill must be practiced. Find beautiful patterns and avoid sloppy ones. This is what distinguishes the trader from the machine.

Control risks using the utility UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4

           

UPD1 Impulse Level MT4               UPD1 Impulse Candle MT4           UPD1 Impulse Shadows MT4



#breakout, impulse, candles, levels, retest, upd1