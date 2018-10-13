Strong Pivot trend indicator is a trend indicator that uses standard pivot calculation and some indicators. The purpose of the indicator is to calculate the possible trends using the pivot point. And to give the user an idea about trend direction.





You can use this indicator as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy.





Features

The blue bar represents the upward trend.

The yellow bar represents the downward trend.

The blue pivot point represents the upward trend.

The yellow pivot point represents the trend of decline.

Standard setting daily. Recommended setting is weekly. The trend accuracy rate increases at the weekly setting.





Parameters

Period - The time frame for trend calculation is set here.