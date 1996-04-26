Pivot levels Auto V1

What Is a Pivot Point?

A pivot point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the intraday high and low, and the closing price from the previous trading day. On the subsequent day, trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentimen





How to Use Pivot Points

The very essence of trading with Pivot Points is based on the idea that the price tends to reach yesterday's close point much more often than to overcome the previous day range. That's why the most popular calculation period for Pivot Points is Daily.



