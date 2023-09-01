UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4

Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal.

Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo.

Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management.

If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones.

If you use an automatic lot so that the Stop Loss for each transaction does not exceed 1% of the deposit, then you solve this problem.

Also, traders use partial closure, transfer of the transaction to breakeven, trailing stop, analyze past transactions on the chart.

There are enough nuances, so I decided to write a trading panel. For my taste, it turned out to be quite functional and comfortable.





Trading panel features.

Work with any accounts and currencies.

Visual preset of orders for lot calculation.

Visual preset of pending orders for lot calculation.

You can work as a Multiorder, placing 2 or 3 orders at a time.

The ability to calculate from a fixed deposit / free margin / current funds.

Supports 4K screen resolution and zoom.

Two color themes (black and white). Automatic change.

4 types of panel layout and convenient folding into a small button.

Enabling/disabling the sound theme.

Ability to create screenshots (manually and automatically).

The ability to display the history of closed transactions on the chart in one click (on/off).

Three types of trailing stops (orders are tracked independently of each other).

Displaying the breakeven line (shows the total total for all orders on the pair).

Breakeven, locking, reverse, closing orders, closing by time.

Order menu, when clicking on the order line.

Virtual Partial Closure and Breakeven line.

Detailed information on the currency pair and account.

And other.



